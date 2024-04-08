Miriam Margolyes says 'Hitler has won' in damning video condemning Israel's actions in Gaza

8 April 2024, 18:41 | Updated: 8 April 2024, 18:44

Miriam Margolyes says 'Hitler has won' in damning video condemning Israel's actions in Gaza. Picture: Alamy / Jewish Council of Australia

By Danielle De Wolfe

Miriam Margolyes has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, claiming 'Hitler has won' as part of a damning new video released by The Jewish Council of Australia.

The 83-year-old Harry Potter star denounced Israel's recent assault on Gaza as part of the video, calling on fellow Jews to condemn the nation's "shocking, embarrassing and wicked" actions.

Margolyes, who is both Jewish and an Australian citizen, voiced her concerns about the regime in the short clip, exclaiming: "To me it seems as if Hitler has won."

"He’s changed us Jews from being compassionate and caring and do unto others as you would have them do unto you into this vicious, genocidal, nationalist nation," she explains as part of the 90 second clip.

Adding that she is now “ashamed” to be associated with the nation and its military actions, the actor and comedian called on the Jewish people to "voice your disgust and detestation".

She added that "it is not antisemitic to have a different opinion on the war time actions now," explaining they must "do the right thing" by way of calling for a ceasefire.

The Gaza conflict is now thought to have claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Palestinians.

She adds that it's "not antisimetic" to call out the actions of the Israeli government.

“What we are doing - Jewish people - over in Israel is shocking, embarrassing, and wicked.

"I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of Synagogues, do not want immediately to stop what is going on.

"In the name of humanity, I call upon all Jews to shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire.”

"I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of Synagogues, do not want immediately to stop what is going on," the comic said, criticising Israel's president, Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

It comes as a woman claimed that a complaint she made to the police about a swastika shown within a Star of David was not followed up by police because she is not Jewish.

The image, which is also said to bear the caption 'Nazism = Zionism', was reported to the police last week under Scotland's new hate crime laws.

It also coincides with the withdrawal of ground troops from Gaza's Khan Younis as negotiations continue into a ceasefire with Hamas.

Haiti Violence

Haiti police recover hijacked cargo ship after five-hour shootout with gangs

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Attacks on nuclear plant significantly increase accident risk, says IAEA head

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches play during the final round of LIV Golf Miami, at Trump National Doral Golf Club

Donald Trump declines to endorse national abortion ban

Morgan Wallen Arrested

Country star Morgan Wallen arrested ‘after throwing chair off roof of bar’

Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter (right) murdered Cody Fisher (middle).

Two men jailed for life for murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham Boxing Day nightclub stabbing
An amateur astronomer prepares her telescope a day before a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

Millions gather in North America hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipse

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
The victim, whom police believe to be Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, was found on Whiston Road

Man charged with murder after woman, 25, found dead in car in street

Jonathan Majors leaves a courtoom in New York

Marvel star Jonathan Majors faces sentencing for assaulting former girlfriend

Now a 28-year-old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and another woman of the same age from Worcestershire are behind held in custody.

Three women arrested on suspicion of murdering 48-year-old man

