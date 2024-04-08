Miriam Margolyes says 'Hitler has won' in damning video condemning Israel's actions in Gaza

Miriam Margolyes says 'Hitler has won' in damning video condemning Israel's actions in Gaza. Picture: Alamy / Jewish Council of Australia

By Danielle De Wolfe

Miriam Margolyes has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, claiming 'Hitler has won' as part of a damning new video released by The Jewish Council of Australia.

The 83-year-old Harry Potter star denounced Israel's recent assault on Gaza as part of the video, calling on fellow Jews to condemn the nation's "shocking, embarrassing and wicked" actions.

Margolyes, who is both Jewish and an Australian citizen, voiced her concerns about the regime in the short clip, exclaiming: "To me it seems as if Hitler has won."

"He’s changed us Jews from being compassionate and caring and do unto others as you would have them do unto you into this vicious, genocidal, nationalist nation," she explains as part of the 90 second clip.

Adding that she is now “ashamed” to be associated with the nation and its military actions, the actor and comedian called on the Jewish people to "voice your disgust and detestation".

She added that "it is not antisemitic to have a different opinion on the war time actions now," explaining they must "do the right thing" by way of calling for a ceasefire.

The Gaza conflict is now thought to have claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Palestinians.

She adds that it's "not antisimetic" to call out the actions of the Israeli government.

“What we are doing - Jewish people - over in Israel is shocking, embarrassing, and wicked.

"I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of Synagogues, do not want immediately to stop what is going on.

"In the name of humanity, I call upon all Jews to shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire.”

"I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of Synagogues, do not want immediately to stop what is going on," the comic said, criticising Israel's president, Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

