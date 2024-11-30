Desperate hunt for missing girl, 12, 'believed to be with two men' in east London

Isabella Lindsay-Nandra is missing. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in London and is believed to be with two men.

Isabelle Lindsay-Nandra, who is known as Bella, disappeared from her home in Bexleyheath in the south-east of the capital, on Tuesday.

She caught a bus to Woolwich, a few miles to the north-west, before going one stop on the Docklands Light Railway to King George V station, near London City Airport, arriving at 10pm.

Bella is thought to be with a black man in his twenties with a small beard called Marshall. He may also have another name that also begins with 'M', police said.

The missing schoolgirl is also thought to be with a south Asian man.

The two men are thought to have got into a physical fight with each other.

Bella has gone missing before but never for this length of time.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, and was wearing school uniform with a black Canada goose coat and blue suede boots with bows on the back.

Police are hunting for the men in their bid to find Bella and are combing through CCTV footage.

Anyone who may have seen Bella or who has information about her whereabouts or the people with her is urged to call 101 and quote REF 01/1130151/24.

For an immediate sighting, dial 999.