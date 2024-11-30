Desperate hunt for missing girl, 12, 'believed to be with two men' in east London

30 November 2024, 14:43

Isabella Lindsay-Nandra is missing
Isabella Lindsay-Nandra is missing. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in London and is believed to be with two men.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Isabelle Lindsay-Nandra, who is known as Bella, disappeared from her home in Bexleyheath in the south-east of the capital, on Tuesday.

She caught a bus to Woolwich, a few miles to the north-west, before going one stop on the Docklands Light Railway to King George V station, near London City Airport, arriving at 10pm.

Bella is thought to be with a black man in his twenties with a small beard called Marshall. He may also have another name that also begins with 'M', police said.

The missing schoolgirl is also thought to be with a south Asian man.

Read more: 'Devastated' family of missing hairdresser, 28, pay tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after body found on remote island

Read more: Father of missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi found dead in LA

The two men are thought to have got into a physical fight with each other.

Bella has gone missing before but never for this length of time.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, and was wearing school uniform with a black Canada goose coat and blue suede boots with bows on the back.

Police are hunting for the men in their bid to find Bella and are combing through CCTV footage.

Anyone who may have seen Bella or who has information about her whereabouts or the people with her is urged to call 101 and quote REF 01/1130151/24.

For an immediate sighting, dial 999.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau flies to Florida to meet Trump after Canada tariffs threat

Thousands march in London to protest the Israel-Gaza conflict

Central London flooded with pro-Palestine marchers, amid tense scenes as Israel supporters form counter-protest

Donald Tusk standing in front of anti-tank barriers

Poland’s prime minister visits defensive fortifications on border with Russia

Tributes have been paid to Alex Salmond at a memorial service

Tributes to Alex Salmond at memorial service for former Scottish First Minister, with Gordon Brown among mourners

A Syrian opposition fighter shoots in the air in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents fan out inside Aleppo in major setback for Assad

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

‘I just want to hug my son again’: Despair of mum left paralysed by teen who filmed himself driving with no hands

Exclusive
Rachel Clarke has urged Keir Starmer 'not to turn his back on the dying' after MPs voted to back assisted dying

Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill

Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Ukraine 'asks NATO for membership at meeting next week', as Zelenskyy says he'll end 'hot war with Russia'

A car drives past destroyed buildings

Israel hits Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

In camp, Oti Mabue and GK Barry sat down with Coleen, 38, to talk about the origins of her kids' names: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass

I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney reveals the secret meaning behind her children's names

A man in a blue jacket stands by white entrance gates

Chinese journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat jailed for espionage

Gregg Wallace has shared a cryptic message

Gregg Wallace shares bizarre message amid mounting misconduct claims against Masterchef presenter

Syrian rebel forces have moved into Aleppo

Syrian rebels sweep into Aleppo in lightning attack as Islamist militia claims to control entire province

Police said Alana Armstrong's little boy and her family would "never get the chance to see her again"

CCTV released in hunt for killer after mother knocked off e-bike by Land Rover on secluded country road

Front view of the main church in Reykjavik

Iceland votes for a new parliament after coalition dissolved

Bob Bryar

My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar 'found dead at home' aged 44 after 'no one heard from him for 3 weeks'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Kennedy has said she reported Gregg Wallace 12 years ago

Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy 'reported Gregg Wallace to TV bosses 12 years ago'
Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh was victim of 'coordinated briefing by someone trying to get rid of her', claims former Labour official
Richard Tice has blasted net zero targets ahead of Reform UK's first Scottish conference.

Reform UK's Tice claims rising sea levels can be dealt with by "a bit of steel and cement"

Kim Leadbeater has said there is still a lot of work to do on the assisted dying bill after MPs voted in favour at the second reading on Friday

'Still a lot of work to do' on assisted dying, admits MP behind the bill, after Commons votes in favour
Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint hit with £1.8 million tax bill after Harry Potter star loses legal battle

Romania Election

Romania’s parliamentary vote risks being overshadowed by presidential race chaos

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un vows North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine

Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now the assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle

Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle, says his daughter
Justin Sun peeled off the duct tape and enjoyed the banana

Crypto boss eats banana artwork he bought for $6.2m - and offers to buy 100,000 more from fruit vendor
Demonstrators rally outside the Georgian parliament’s building in Tbilisi to protest the government’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years

Georgian protesters clash with police for second night after EU talks suspended

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News