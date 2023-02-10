Man killed in shooting in quiet residential street as cops launch murder investigation

Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 8:50pm on Thursday after reports of shots fired. Picture: Google

By Caitlin Powell

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a shooting.

Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 8:50pm on Thursday after reports of shots fired, a quiet residential area.

A man suffering a gunshot injury was found nearby in Hillside and died at the scene despite the efforts of the police and London Ambulance Service.

Residents speaking to LBC were in shock and said that they heard bangs during the night but "thought they were fireworks".

LBC has seen drone footage that shows a forensic tent on a dirt track where the man was found.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation but have yet to make any arrests.

Scotland Yard said: "Enquiries are under way to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin.

"Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7135/9Feb. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."