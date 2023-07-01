Murder probe launched after boy, 7, dies falling from ferry with mum killed jumping in after as NATO called in

1 July 2023, 09:32 | Updated: 1 July 2023, 09:48

NATO was called in to assist as part of the search and rescue operation, with the pair airlifted to hospital in the Swedish city of Karlskrona before they were pronounced dead.
By Danielle DeWolfe

A seven-year-old boy has died after falling from a ferry, as his mother dies jumping into the freezing waters in a bid to save him.

According to a Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson, the boy was killed on Thursday after he plunged into the Baltic Sea with his 36-year-old mother diving in after him.

Swedish police have now launched a murder probe in connection with the fatal incident, authorities have confirmed.

NATO was called in to assist as part of the search and rescue operation after the child fell of the Stena Spirit
The pair had been travelling on the Stena Spirit ferry from the Polish port of Gdynia to the Swedish port of Karlskrona when the incident occurred.

300 people are believed to have been aboard the vessel at the time of the incident, with the crew issuing a mayday signal and reportedly turned the ship around to return to the area in which they fell.

It's believed the boy plunged from a height of around 20-meters into the icy waters - around 65-feet.

Authorities are yet to disclose why a murder investigation has been launched.

Both victims are believed to be Polish citizens according to reports, with police spokesperson Mariusz Ciarka telling local media that despite their best attempts, authorities were unable to save the pair.

In a statement, Mr Ciarka said: "Unfortunately, in the morning we received information from the Swedish side that we have to pass on this terrible news to the family, because both the boy and the woman are dead."

Prosecutor Stina Brindmark confirmed to local media that investigators were looking into the suspected murder, refusing to confirm whether the probe involved the boy's mother or a separate third party.

"The two people who fell from a ferry travelling to Karlskrona yesterday have died," the prosecutor said.

"The investigation aims to try to clarify what happened."

