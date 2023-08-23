NatWest under pressure to halt £2.4m payout to ex-CEO Dame Alison Rose, who resigned over Nigel Farage scandal

23 August 2023, 23:30 | Updated: 24 August 2023, 00:35

Nigel Farage is among those who have criticised the proposed payout to Dame Alison Rose
Nigel Farage is among those who have criticised the proposed payout to Dame Alison Rose. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

NatWest is under pressure to halt a £2.4m payout to former boss Dame Alison Rose, who quit over the handling of the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The banking giant has said it will continue to review her planned pay and bonus payouts in relation to ongoing investigations into her actions surrounding a row over Mr Farage's account.

Ms Rose led the company for four years as chief executive officer but stepped down on July 25 following the row over the closure of former Ukip leader Mr Farage's account with Coutts, the private bank run by NatWest.

She resigned after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about Mr Farage's finances following a discussion with a BBC journalist.

Ms Rose is currently seeing out her 12-month notice period with the banking group.

Read more: Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose to receive £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage scandal

Read more: The troubled tenure of RBS/NatWest CEOs: A poisoned chalice for over a decade, writes David Buik

Dame Alison Rose
Dame Alison Rose. Picture: Alamy

The firm announced today it will pay her £1.155 million in salary for the year, £1.155 million in NatWest shares - which she will receive over a five-year period - and £115,566 in pension payments. The pay deal totals around £2.43 million.

But Mr Farage and several senior Conservative MPs voiced their opposition to the bumper pay deal for Ms Rose.

Mr Farage branded the payout "a sick joke."

The former Brexit Party leader added: "Surely you can’t break client confidentiality, surely you can’t breach virtually every important rule in the FCA codebook, and you can’t then lie about it after you’ve briefed the BBC and still receive a £2.43m payout, and yet that’s exactly what’s happened to Alison Rose."

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said: "If a junior employee had breached bank confidentiality, they would have been out on their ear with no pay whatsoever."

He went on: "Frankly, the board should have blocked this and if the board was not willing to do it, the largest shareholder, which happens to be the Treasury, should have stepped in and said it is unacceptable."

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

Natwest said in a statement on Wednesday: "Ms Rose's notice period and the payments she will continue to receive for the notice period will be reviewed on a continuing basis, having regard to the internal and external investigations relating to the account closure arrangements at Coutts and associated events.

"Decisions on these awards, along with any decisions regarding other remuneration matters, will be made taking into account the findings of the investigations, as appropriate."

It added that policies allowing the company to potentially "claw back" bonus payments will apply to the former boss.

Former Brexit Party MEP states NatWest boss 'had a very silly moment' leaking Farage's bank details

Harriet Baldwin, the Conservative MP and chairperson of the Treasury Select Committee, said: "I think the remuneration committee of the board will want to look closely at this for the two departed CEOs when the external investigation is completed as some of the compensation will continue to be subject to claw back.”

Ms Rose admitted last month to making "a serious error of judgment" by discussing Mr Farage's bank account at Coutts with a journalist.

NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said in July: "The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

Alison Rose
Alison Rose. Picture: Getty

"She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her."

In her own resignation statement, Dame Alison thanked her colleagues "for all that they have done", adding: "I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth."

Read more: 'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

Read more: Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

Columnist for The Telegraph, Simon Heffer calls for NatWest boss's resignation.

The controversy came after Mr Farage presented a 40-page dossier, showing that his Coutts account had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank's values.

Mr Farage, the founder of the Brexit Party, was a key driving force behind the UK leaving the European Union, and has repeatedly called for lower immigration. These views put him at odds with much of the country, although he also has many supporters.

The evidence, which he got from the bank itself through a data request, contradicted a BBC News story that said Mr Farage's account was closed because he didn't meet the £1 million threshold to bank with Coutts.

The BBC and its business editor Simon Jack apologised, saying the reporting had been based on information from a "trusted and senior source" but "turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate".

Apologising earlier, Dame Alison said she thought the information was already in the public domain.

She said she had not revealed “any personal financial information” about Mr Farage but admitted: “I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.

"Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him."

Sir Howard said the "overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage's accounts had been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank", before promising an independent review, which will be made public.

Sheldon Mills, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive director for consumers and competition, said it had raised concerns about breaches of confidentiality by Coutts and its parent company NatWest.

He also emphasised the importance of a "well-resourced" independent review to investigate the matter "swiftly" and "fully", adding: "On the basis of the review and any steps taken by other authorities, such as the Financial Ombudsman Service or Information Commissioner, on relevant complaints, we will decide if any further action is necessary."

Several Conservative MPs, including Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, had already called on Dame Alison to go. Downing Street had also voiced "significant concerns" about the incident.

The government owns close to 39% of NatWest, after a bailout in the 2008 financial crisis. The government was the majority shareholder until March last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sara Sharif

Handwritten note names killer of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Rudy Giuliani handed himself in to police on Wednesday

Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police over claims he helped Donald Trump try to subvert 2020 US election

North Korea

North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed

Zimbabwe Elections

Voting extended after delays as Zimbabwe president seeks second term

Michael Hillier killed Liam Smith

Drug dealer and ex-girlfriend found guilty of murdering father-of-two in shooting and acid attack

Georgia Election Indictment

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges

Shadrick Appiah died on Monday in Reading

Heartbroken family pays tribute as boy, 10, dies after getting into trouble in a river

Russia Jet Crash

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

Child who died at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

Child who died after falling ill at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

The male nurse said he had been discriminated against by his female colleague

Male NHS nurse wins sex discrimination case after female colleague tells him to 'man up' in room full of women

Prigozhin was on the plane that went down north of Moscow

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia, amid claims of explosion onboard

The tragic incident took place at Splashmouth Quayside in Devon

Man dies after suffering 'medical episode' at UK's biggest waterpark

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in London home

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London address

India Lunar Mission

India becomes first country to land spacecraft near Moon’s south pole

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Sara Sharif, 10, found dead at home in Woking 'was home-schooled and never seen smiling or laughing'
The owner of a faulty cable car, which left six children and two adults dangling 900ft above a ravine, has been arrested by police in Pakistan.

Pakistan cable car owner arrested by police on endangerment and negligence charges

Journalists film the live telecast of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the Moon

India lands spacecraft near Moon’s south pole at second attempt

Hip-hop at 50

Public Enemy and Ice-T to headline free concerts marking 50 years of hip-hop

British Museum chief breaks silence following police probe into thefts of 'more than 1500' artefacts

British Museum chief left 'frustrated' following thefts after dealer failed to disclose he had more missing artefacts
Rudi Giuliani

Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

Trees burn near the north-eastern Greek village of Kirkis

European crews join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece

Indian schoolchildren prepare for the country's latest Moon landing

India prepares to land spacecraft on the Moon on second attempt in four years

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon's south pole

India makes history as first country to successfully land spacecraft on Moon's south pole

Lucy Letby faces being stripped of her NHS pension after being found guilty of the murders of seven babies.

Lucy Letby faces being 'stripped of her NHS pension' following baby murders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit