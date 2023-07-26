NatWest's value drops by £850m after CEO quits £5.2m-a-year job following Nigel Farage bank account row

26 July 2023, 15:35 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 15:40

Dame Alison Rose will step down
Dame Alison Rose will step down. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

NatWest's share prices have plummeted by nearly four per cent after its CEO stepped down amid a row over Nigel Farage's bank account.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around £850m is estimated to have been wiped off the bank's value after Dame Alison Rose, the CEO of the NatWest Group, quit.

Ms Rose admitted making "a serious error of judgment" by talking about politician Mr Farage's bank account at Coutts, which is part of the wider group.

In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: "The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

"She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her."

Read more: 'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

Read more: Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

Pressure is now growing on chairman Sir Howard Davies to resign, with Farage calling for the entire NatWest board to resign.

In her own resignation statement, Dame Alison thanked her colleagues "for all that they have done", adding: "I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth."

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

It came just hours after the bank's board backed the beleaguered CEO, while saying that she would be paid less this year in light of the leak.

The controversy came after Mr Farage presented a 40-page dossier, showing that his Coutts account had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank's values.

Mr Farage, the founder of the Brexit Party, was a key driving force behind the UK leaving the European Union, and has repeatedly called for lower immigration. These views put him at odds with much of the country, although he also has many supporters.

The evidence, which he got from the bank itself through a data request, contradicted a BBC News story that said Mr Farage's account was closed because he didn't meet the £1 million threshold to bank with Coutts.

Alison Rose
Alison Rose. Picture: Getty

The BBC and its business editor Simon Jack apologised, saying the reporting had been based on information from a "trusted and senior source" but "turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate".

Apologising earlier, Dame Alison said she thought the information was already in the public domain.

She said she had not revealed “any personal financial information” about Mr Farage but admitted: “I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.

"Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him."

Sir Howard said the "overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage's accounts had been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank", before promising an independent review, which will be made public.

Columnist for The Telegraph, Simon Heffer calls for NatWest boss's resignation.

Sheldon Mills, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive director for consumers and competition, said it had raised concerns about breaches of confidentiality by Coutts and its parent company NatWest.

He also emphasised the importance of a "well-resourced" independent review to investigate the matter "swiftly" and "fully", adding: "On the basis of the review and any steps taken by other authorities, such as the Financial Ombudsman Service or Information Commissioner, on relevant complaints, we will decide if any further action is necessary."

Several Conservative MPs, including Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, had already called on Dame Alison to go. Downing Street had also voiced "significant concerns" about the incident.

The government owns close to 39% of NatWest, after a bailout in the 2008 financial crisis. The government was the majority shareholder until March last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Kevin Spacey said he was 'humbled' after being cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'humbled' as he's tearfully cleared of all sex assault charges

Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans

Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead

Locals fear Kenmore is being turned into an exclusive £300m playground for the mega-rich by US developers

Historic Scottish village being turned into an exclusive £300m playground by US developers

Breaking
Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears as he's cleared of all sex assault charges

The scene of the crane fire in New York City

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York crane arm to crash to street

Supporters of a religious group in Pakistan protest at the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Sweden’s security risk higher due to Koran burnings and protests, says agency

The crane caught fire and collapsed onto the pavement in New York

Terrifying moment New York City crane catches fire and collapses onto street

Iman has made serious accusations against GMP

Woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Greater Manchester Police officers after being 'stripped'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stockton Rush was one of five passengers to die in a catastrophic implosion on his Titan sub last month

OceanGate's Stockton Rush said 'obscenely safe' sub design never evolved due to regulation

Imran Khan

Pakistan Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s bid to halt ‘concealed assets’ trial

Former PM John Howard says being colonised by Britain was 'luckiest thing' for Australia

Being colonised by British was 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia, says former PM

Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Rhodes declares state of emergency as six new Greek regions face 'extreme' risk of wildfires
Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

Trees toppled by Typhoon Doksuri block a road in Baguio in the northern Philippines

Typhoon leaves at least two dead and displaces thousands in northern Philippines

The Wrexham striker suffered a punctured lung during a clash with United's keeper

Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung in clash with Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop during friendly
Sex abuse lawsuits against Michael Jackson could be revived

Sexual abuse lawsuits against Michael Jackson could be revived by California appeals court

The jet flew close to the Reaper before hitting it with flares

Russian jet blasts US military drone with flares and severely damages it in Putin's latest 'reckless' provocation
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden set to plead guilty to tax and gun charges in deal with prosecution

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit