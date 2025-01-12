NHS hospital posts job ads for 'corridor nurse' amid 'significant pressure in urgent and emergency care'

12 January 2025, 16:15

The Whittington Hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse amid huge pressures this winter.
The Whittington Hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse amid huge pressures this winter. Picture: Google Maps/Getty

By Jacob Paul

A hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse amid a surge in admissions as the NHS battles with a deepening winter crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spaces in hospitals are running low this winter as the health service grapples with surging pressure amid a rise in cases of flu and other seasonal illnesses.

 Some hospitals have become so overwhelmed that they have been forced to put patients in corridors due to running out of space in rooms.

Now, the Whittington Hospital in Archway, North London, has posted adverts calling for nurses to take on 12-hour “corridor care” shifts, according to The Sunday Times. 

The Whittington Health NHS Trust, which oversees the hospital, said in a statement it has faced "very significant pressure in urgent and emergency care".

Read more: 'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Read more: UK set for the 'coldest night' of winter as temperatures plummet as low as -20C

Hospital admissions have surges with several trusts declaring critical incidents.
Hospital admissions have surges with several trusts declaring critical incidents. Picture: Getty

It said: "In these circumstances, we may have to provide care in corridors, as an absolute last resort."In common with other hospitals, where this is necessary we bring in additional staff on a temporary basis to ensure that care can be delivered as safely and compassionately as possible to patients.

"We have worked with partners across the health and care system to request mutual aid at times of worst pressures, to alleviate the impact and ensure patients get care as quickly and safely as possible this winter.

"We apologise to any patient whose care has not met our usual high standards due to the exceptional level of demand and are grateful to all of our hardworking staff for their commitment during this period of extraordinary pressure."

It comes as multiple critical incidents have been declared across a number of UK hospitals as many services struggle under a perfect storm of cold weather, respiratory conditions, flu, Covid-19, and norovirus.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC earlier this week he is "distressed and ashamed" about what patients are going through as six hospitals have declared critical incidents in their A&Es.

He told Shelagh Fogarty he is determined to "save the NHS that saved my life and to build the national care service this country deserves".

He also stated that if the government doesn’t achieve their  "ambitious" targets for the NHS it’s "my head on the chopping block".

A critical incident indicates a hospital or service is no longer able to function properly. This status can be declared as a result of exceptional demand or even a significant staffing issue. 

During a critical incident hospitals can implement special measures such as prioritizing urgent care to ensure patient safety.

Warnings have been issued in Plymouth, Hampshire, Birmingham and on Merseyside and some patients have had to wait up to 50 hours to be seen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greenland PM has said ‘we are ready to talk’ after Trump refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory.

Greenland PM says ‘we are ready to talk’ as Trump refuses to rule out military invasion

Zeytin, a five-month-old gorilla, drinks milk at an Istanbul zoo

Young gorilla rescued from aircraft hold recovers at Istanbul zoo

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers charged with murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

It will not be long before snow returns to the UK

Exact date snow bomb set to hit UK as weather maps reveal worst affected areas

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Vladimir Putin a 'f***** idiot' in a scathing interview.

Boris Johnson slams 'f****** idiot' Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions as 'Russia's empire is over'

Booms on the sea around a damaged tanker ear the port of Taman

Russia forms emergency task force as Kerch Strait oil spill continues to spread

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles could be the costliest natural disaster in US history, California Governor Gavin Newsom has said.

LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

Elon Musk has praised a Labour MP who broke ranks with Keir Starmer on his grooming gangs inquiry stance.

Elon Musk hails 'integrity' of first Labour MP to break ranks with Keir Starmer over grooming gangs inquiry stance

A nurse working at Royal Oldham Hospital has been left in critical condition following a stabbing in Greater Manchester.

'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister following criticism from Molly Russell's father

The family of Aziz Zirat, who vanished while hiking in northern Italian mountains with his friend, has issued a heartbreaking statement as rescuers continue their search for the missing Brit.

Family of Brit who vanished hiking with friend in Italian mountains issues devastating statement as search continues

Emergency services attend the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Most

Six killed in restaurant fire in Czech Republic

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is scramble to ease market turmoil.

Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry

Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fires continue to rage on

At least 16 dead as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze
LA death toll rises to 16

Fears grow as strong winds set to spell more disaster in LA - and death toll rises to 16

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party
Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq

Kemi Badenoch calls for Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Sadiq due to corruption accusations
Nearly 1,000 prison inmates have been working as firefighters to contain the wildfires

13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Netanyahu to send Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News