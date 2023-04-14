Breaking News

Nurses to stage fresh wave of strikes after rejecting Government's 5% pay offer

14 April 2023

Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

NHS nurses are staging a fresh wave of strikes after rejecting the Government's pay offer of 5%.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced that its members will walk out for 48 hours from 8pm on April 30, without any derogations.

The move followed a 54% vote to reject an offer of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen wrote to Health Secretary Steve Barclay to inform him of the fresh strike action before the end of the month, and seek urgent re-opening of talks with the Government.

The new strike will also involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt, the RCN said.

Read more: Deaths rose after first round of junior doctors strikes, new data shows, as 96-hour walkout enters final day

The letter to Mr Barclay said: "What has been offered to date is simply not enough. The Government needs to increase what has already been offered and we will be highly critical of any move to reduce it.

"Since our talks in February, we have seen the pressures on the NHS continue to increase.

"The crisis in our health and care services cannot be addressed without significant action that addresses urgent recruitment and retention issues and nursing pay to bring this dispute to a close urgently.

"Until there is a significantly improved offer, we are forced back to the picket line.

"Meetings alone are not sufficient to prevent strike action and I will require an improved offer as soon as possible. In February, you opened negotiations directly with me and I urge you to do the same now.

"After a historic vote to strike, our members expect a historic pay award."

Read more: UK economy flatlines with zero growth in February as public sector strikes drag on GDP

It comes after NHS workers from the Unison union accepted a pay offer from the Government in a partial breakthrough for ministers.

Unison said 74% of the 288,000 NHS workers across England it consulted voted for the new pay deal, which covers two years.

There will be an additional one-off amount for 2022/23 and a 5% wage rise, or 10.4% for the lowest paid for the 2023/24 period.

UNISON head of health Sara Gorton said: "Clearly health workers would have wanted more, but this was the best that could be achieved through negotiation.

"Over the past few weeks, health workers have weighed up what'S on offer. They've opted for the certainty of getting the extra cash in their pockets soon.

"It's a pity it took several months of strike action before the government would commit to talks. Unions told ministers last summer the £1,400 pay rise wasn’t enough to stop staff leaving the NHS, nor to prevent strikes. But they didn’t want to listen.

"Instead, health workers were forced to strike, losing money they could ill afford. The NHS and its patients suffered months of unnecessary disruption.

"Other unions are still consulting so the full picture won't emerge until the end of the month. UNISON will be urging the government to ensure NHS workers get the wage rises they’ve voted for at the earliest opportunity.

"This vote might end UNISON’s dispute, but it doesn’t solve the wider staffing emergency affecting every part of the NHS. Now, the government must work with unions to bring about a sustained programme of investment in the workforce."

Updates to follow

