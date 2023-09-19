'If you’re reading this it means I have died': Influencer and cancer campaigner Nicky Newman passes away aged 35

Tributes have been paid after the influencer died of cancer aged 35. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to an inspirational cancer campaigner who has died at the age of just 35.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicky Newman penned her own farewell note, writing: “If you’re reading this I have died.

I made it 5 and a half years though, not bad for a stage 4 breastie ey.”

She said she didn’t lose ‘a battle’ but told her followers that the cancer ‘eventually took over, & that’s OK, we all knew this would happen.

“I don’t think we are ever prepared to hear the words. We think we are indestructible & a magic cure will appear, but the truth is we all live this life day to day (we just knew our days are shorter).

Read more: Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

Read more: Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

Read more: TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies aged 53 after 'sudden illness' as tributes pour in

“Please promise to cherish those around you and give your friends and loved ones the biggest squeezes.”

Her husband shared the emotional post online.

“GO GRAB LIFE!” She wrote, “You never truly know what is coming around the corner - so don’t take anything for granted.”

Stacey Solomon and Amy Dowden were among celebs to pay tribute.

In April 2018 she found a lump in her right breast and was diagnosed with cancer - tragically suffering a miscarriage before being told the cancer had spread and there was no cure.

She channelled her energy into bringing joy to hundreds of thousands of people online.

She travelled the world, celebrated with family and friends and enjoyed life right to the end.

Her husband shared his own post on her page, writing: "What can I say that my incredible wife hasn't already in her final post. Nicky asked me to send her message out, along with a few words from me.

"My bean was more than a partner or loved one to me, she truly was my lobster.

"We have known each other since we were 14 and throughout all the years (even when we had time apart) we were always inextricably drawn to each other.

"A truly rare joining of souls that were simply meant to be one.

"We've been asked before about why it is that we thought Nicky's page here became so popular and that is obviously a very hard question to answer. I told my bean a few weeks ago that I think it is because -

"People instantly love and are drawn to you because ever since diagnosis, at the worst time of our lives, we chose not to mourn the time we are losing but rather to celebrate and cherish the time that we have left - however long that may be'

"Anyone that knew my wife knows this to be true. Nicky never accepted half measures, she took life with both hands and made each moment special and memorable.

"She has created a legacy here, a place where anyone can see that life is for positivity and smiles and happiness. Even through hardship…even if it seems impossible.

"Nicky has still got some incredible things to share on here and I am hoping you will stick around to see them come to fruition.

"I will share it with you in her place, just as she would have wanted. I just ask you bare with me a little."

Strictly star Amy Dowden, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, posted: “The most beautiful ray of sunshine who has done so much and created a community and legacy that will live on.

"I hope you know all the help and awareness you have done and will always continue to do so. I remember when I found out I needed a port your page I turned too!

"I will forever hold onto your lovely voice notes and will always think of you when I say Welsh Love. Thank you for being utterly incredible and a TRUE INSPIRATION.

"I promise to grab life and deeply miss your radiance and positivity X love to Mr G, your family, friends and huge community you created online.'

Stacey Solomon wrote: “Never has a star shone brighter. Absolutely heartbroken & devastated. Nicky thank you for everything...I'm so grateful to have known you. I promise to go grab life & make the most of every single second of every day.”