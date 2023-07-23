'Sick' scammers use photos of Nicola Bulley on shocking fake dating site profiles

Images of Ms Bulley have been used on dating sites. Picture: Facebook/Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

"Sick" scammers are believed to have been using images of Nicola Bulley to create shocking fake dating profiles.

The images, which were taken from a police appeal after the mum of two went missing, were used on profiles set up on British dating site Smooch.com.

There are concerns that the profiles are part of a catfishing scam, with people using images of others to lure in men and women.

They then demand money on false promises of meeting up with them.

Ms Bulley fell in the river accidentally and drowned. Picture: Handout

One family friend described the scam as "sick".

A source added to the Mirror: "The family have been made aware of this. They’ve already been through the most horrendous ordeal."

The accounts are understood to have since been taken down from the website.

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, while walking her dog on January 27.

Her disappearance sparked a social media frenzy, with her body being found in the river 23 days later on February 19.

An inquest into the death of Ms Bulley found she fell in the river accidentally and drowned.

Rescuers spent weeks searching for her. Picture: Alamy

When her body was found, her family said their "worst fears had been confirmed".

"We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us," they said in a statement.

"We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

"Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most."

They added: "Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones. Keep that hope alive.

"Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.

"We love you, always have and always will, we'll take it from here."