Exclusive

‘It’s over’: Nigel Farage says General Election is a ‘foregone conclusion’ and ‘Labour have won’

28 May 2024, 11:36 | Updated: 28 May 2024, 14:03

Farage - 'Labour have won'

By Jenny Medlicott

Nigel Farage has told LBC that the General Election is a ‘foregone conclusion’ as he claimed the Tories are no longer 'the opposition' to Labour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the honorary president of Reform UK claimed that the General Election is already “done”.

Mr Farage said: “The election’s over. Labour have won, it’s a foregone conclusion. That’s done, it’s over.

“The question is, who is going to provide opposition? And the Conservative party will be in opposition but they won’t be the opposition.

“They hate each other, they’re split down the middle and what we need is a voice in there of genuine opposition and alternative. The Conservatives can’t provide that, Reform if they win seats in parliament can.

“If Rishi Sunak and others thought me not standing in a seat meant they'd get a free ride in the election, they're quite wrong".

Earlier on Tuesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC: “I’ve got a very simple message around Reform and that is if you vote for Reform, you’re voting for Keir Starmer to walk through the doors of No 10.”

Watch again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Mel Stride | 28/05/24

It came after Telford MP Lucy Allan was suspended from the Conservative party on Monday after publicly throwing her support behind Reform UK’s candidate to be her successor.

Ms Allan said however she had quit the Conservatives in order to support Reform UK's Alan Adams in the seat as he would offer an alternative to "more of the same politics and more of the same politicians".

In a statement, Ms Allan said: "I have resigned from the Conservative Party to support Alan Adams to be Telford's next MP.

"I have known Alan for many years and he is genuinely the best person for the job. I want the best for Telford and I can't just let the Labour candidate have a walkover."

Read more: LIVE: Rishi Sunak hits the campaign trail as Nigel Farage tells LBC 'the election is over, Labour has won'

Read more: Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

Lucy Allan said she had resigned from the Conservative party.
Lucy Allan said she had resigned from the Conservative party. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile last week, Mr Farage confirmed that he would not be standing in the July 4 General Election.

In a statement, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader, said he had "thought long and hard” as to whether he should stand, adding: "Important though the general election is, the contest in the United States of America on November 5 has huge global significance.

"A strong America as a close ally is vital for our peace and security. I intend to help with the grassroots campaign in the USA in any way that I can.”

Follow the LBC live General Election blog for all the twists and turns of the campaign train and listen live to LBC on Global Player, our official app

Reform party leader Richard Tice said however that  Farage would still support their campaign as well as the US Presidential one and would be “getting the best of all worlds”.

On Tuesday, Mr Farage also repeated calls for the Prime Minister to debate him on immigration.

Asked by an LBC reporter what would be the incentive for Mr Sunak to debate him, he said: “Oh, he's very keen on debates, haven't you heard?! He wants to have six debates with Keir Starmer, when all I'm saying is have one with me.

Rishi Sunak hit the campaign trails following the announcement last week.
Rishi Sunak hit the campaign trails following the announcement last week. Picture: Alamy

“Many will say ‘why you, why should he debate you’, well there is a precedent for this. In 2014, Nick Clegg was the Deputy Prime Minister of the country and he challenged me - live on LBC - to a debate because he saw I was the leading voice for leaving the European Union.

“So Clegg and I did that debate and subsequently we did one with the BBC as well. If you can tell me somebody with a more prominent voice that has written, spoken more about the situation here, then please tell me who it is.

“If this is his flagship policy, and you really believe in it Mr Sunak, come and debate it with a person who's spent years studying it and campaigning on it, that's why I think he should do it."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last Thursday that the nation would be heading to the polls on July 4 as he confirmed a snap election.

Election campaigns quickly got underway following the announcement, with both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer beginning campaign trails the next day across the country.

But the Conservatives are facing an uphill battle to stay in government after Rishi Sunak pulled the election despite his party remaining 20 points behind the Labour Party in the polls.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak’s campaign suffered a blow on Monday evening after it emerged that 121 business leaders had signed an open letter backing Labour in the election.

More than 120 senior executives signed the letter in a personal capacity, said “it is time for a change” after the British economy had “been beset by instability, stagnation, and a lack of long-term focus.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer has pledged to cut NHS waiting lists

‘Slashing NHS waiting lists is our priority’: Starmer unveils ‘first steps’ for Government if elected into 10 Downing Street
Former US pesident Donald Trump sits with lawyers while he attends his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City

Trump trial: Prosecutor focuses on ‘cover-up’ while defence attacks key witness

Iain Dale is stepping down from LBC

Iain Dale to step down from LBC to put himself forward to be selected as a candidate for MP in the General Election

Amie Gray was stabbed to death on Friday night

Man, 20, from south London, arrested after personal trainer stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

Smoke billows after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Israeli strikes continue near Gaza’s Rafah

Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray. Police have released CCTV of a suspect

Police search teams scour cliffs following fatal stabbing of Amie Gray 34, as manhunt for murderer continues

Changes in VAT exemption for private schools won't happen before the next budget

Labour refuses to rule out possibility of mid-academic year rise in private school fees

Aid pier

US-built aid pier in Gaza will need to be removed after damage from rough seas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky expected in Normandy for D-Day commemorations, says Macron

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to members of the media upon arriving at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Key witness lied, Donald Trump’s lawyer tells jurors during closing arguments

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference

Mike Tyson breaks silence after suffering medical emergency mid-flight before Jake Paul fight promotion

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott has Labour whip restored but 'won't stand in General Election'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky secures further promise of military aid as he continues EU tour

US Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), US Navy sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, and Israel Defence Forces placing the Trident Pier on the

Gaza aid via temporary pier suspended after rough seas cause damage – officials

Top NFL player accused of sexual assault by two flight attendants aboard London-bound flight

Top NFL player accused of sexual assault by two flight attendants aboard London-bound flight

Producer Albert S Ruddy appears backstage after his film Million Dollar Baby won best picture at the 77th Academy Awards on February 27 2005 in Los Angeles

Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer of The Godfather, dies aged 94

Latest News

See more Latest News

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using "desperate tactics" after Police drop probe into council house row

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using 'desperate tactics' after police drop probe following council house row
Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the UK could have 'closer ties' with the EU

‘Huge scope’ for closer ties with EU, Starmer suggests, but ‘no case’ for rejoining

Sam Altman

OpenAI boss Sam Altman joins Giving Pledge

Daniel Popescu: 'obsessed' man jailed over the attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

Daniel Popescu: 'Obsessed' stalker jailed over the attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
Steve Reed has said polluters will pay for the sewage crisis

'Polluting' water firms will 'pay' if Labour get in, says shadow environment secretary

Labour has slammed Sunak's National Service plan

Labour dub Sunak ‘football manager announcing transfers with no cash’ as they find ‘101 holes in National Service plan’
Robert De Niro speaks to reporters in support of President Joe Biden across the street from former president Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York

Biden campaign sends De Niro to Trump trial to put focus on 2021 Capitol attack

A collapsed building is fenced off in Palma de Majorca, Spain

Majorca building involved in fatal collapse ‘lacked proper authorisation’

'No further action' over deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner council house investigation, police confirm

Police drop investigation into Angela Rayner after council house row

'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit