Nikki Haley withdraws from Republican Presidential race without endorsing Donald Trump

Nikki Haley is set to pull out of the race to come the US President. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Nikki Haley plans to withdraw from the Presidential race, it is reported.

Haley, who has only won two primaries, is expected to announce she has pulled out in a speech later today

The former UN ambassador scored a surprise victory on Super Tuesday, upsetting Donald Trump to win Vermont.

However, that victory will do little to dent Mr Trump's primary dominance. The former president won 11 other states on Super Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal cited “people familiar with her plans”, reporting the Republic "won’t announce an endorsement Wednesday," but would instead encourage Donald Trump to "win the GOP nomination, to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her."

She is expected to emphasize that she will continue to advocate for the conservative domestic and foreign policies she supports and caution against some of the dangers, such as isolationism and a lack of fiscal discipline, that she sees coming from Washington.

Mrs Haley was the last major rival to Mr Trump in a once-crowded primary field.

She has increasingly stepped up her attacks on the former president, arguing that if he clinches the party's nomination, he will lose to US president Joe Biden in November.

On the Democratic side, Mr Biden also ran up the score with wins all around the country against only token primary opposition - all but cementing the long-expected November rematch between him and Mr Trump.