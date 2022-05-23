No bunting on lampposts and devise counterterrorism plans, street party organisers told

23 May 2022, 07:25

A number of local authorities have issued rules for Platinum Jubilee street parties
A number of local authorities have issued rules for Platinum Jubilee street parties. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

People organising street parties for the Platinum Jubilee have been ordered to come up with counterterrorism measures and to not hang bunting on street lamps.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local authorities across the country have set out guidance that people must follow if they are organising celebrations for the Queen's jubilee.

Pensioner Gloria Odell was sent a 23-page rulebook when she tried to organise a street party in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire - including recommendations for a counterterrorism plan, The Times reports.

Read more: Queen's Platinum Jubilee present as eight towns become cities

Watch: 'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike

In Bournemouth people have been told not to hang bunting on lampposts because they are "not designed for this purpose".

In North Tyneside, some celebrations are reserved for "immediate residents", and in Surrey Heath partygoers are banned from using glasses for drinks and must instead use disposable cups.

It comes after communities secretary Michael Gove wrote to all local authorities urging them to minimise bureaucracy, to be "completely flexible" and remove red tape when dealing with requests for road closures to accomodate street parties.

"Your residents should be made aware of all the support that is available and no one should be put off by needless red tape," he said in the letter.

Read more: Fury as Tube strike set to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Read more: Platinum Jubilee flypast route 2022: Flight path map and how to watch it live

"National celebrations like this mean a lot to our communities and the fabric of our society.

"The efforts made by you and your local communities will make this a momentous weekend of truly UK-wide celebration — and I would like to hear from you to understand what more we can do to make it quicker and easier for communities to come together regularly in the future."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'He chooses to serve this country': Minister defends Chancellor after he made Rich List

Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he chooses to serve his country' says minister
A Birmingham Children's Hospital nurse has been arrested on suspicion of killing a youngster with poison.

Nurse, 27, arrested over 'fatal poisoning of child' in Birmingham Children's Hospital

Sofiia Karkadym has said she is "not a homewrecker"

I'm no homewrecker, insists tearful Ukrainian refugee who ran off with host after a week

Sue Gray's Partygate report is set to be released this week.

PM's allies blast Sue Gray for 'playing politics' ahead of release of Partygate report

Boris Johnson has written to the children of Ukraine.

'You teach us what it means to be strong': Boris pens touching letter to Ukraine children

Manchester City fans stormed onto the pitch at the Etihad and Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "assaulted".

Aston Villa goalkeeper 'assaulted' as Man City fans storm pitch after Premier League win

The fatal fire broke out at a house in Distington.

Man and girl, 14, die in house fire in Cumbria as neighbours evacuated

It's been reported the Queen won't receive the Trooping the Colour salute.

Queen 'won't receive Trooping the Colour salute' for first time in 70-year reign

Police were called to the incident in Frog Island, Leicester.

Woman arrested after toddler, 2, 'falls from second floor window'

Tory MP Crispin Blunt has again defended the convicted sex offender former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan (right).

MP doubles down on defence of convicted child sex abuser ex-Tory Imran Ahmad Khan

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Human remains were found in the River Severn (file image)

Human remains found in River Severn after 'unexplained' death

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Monkeypox is spreading through community transmission in the UK with more cases being detected daily

High risk contacts of UK monkeypox cases urged to self-isolate for 3 weeks

Police are investigating the incident

Police probe after 'impatient' van driver crushed ducklings as they crossed road

A Russian Army BMPT ''Terminator'' armoured tank support fighting vehicle

Russia deploys 'Terminator' tank unit as Putin ramps up Donbas offensive

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo

Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

One more ‘I do’, this time in Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
US President Joe Biden meets Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo

Biden says recession not inevitable as he prepares Asia trade pact
Residents pass by a quiet shopping centre area in Beijing

Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise

Anthony Albanese (left) is sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister by Australian Governor-General David Hurley

Albanese sworn in as prime minister in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit
Two national guard soldiers drink a shot to honour the memory of two late soldiers in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city

The Death Star

Creator of Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies aged 90

Crew members of a C-17 aircraft unload the baby formula cargo at the Indianapolis International Airport

Baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe to help ease shortage
People walk past a destroyed building in Mariupol

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

Director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal
Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue

Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue
'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey clashes with RMT unionist over Jubilee tube strike

'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 22/5 | Watch again

20st man with 'blown-up glove' hands says it's his job to lose weight, not govt's

20st man with hands like 'blown-up gloves' says it isn't govt's job to aid his weight loss
Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell
'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police