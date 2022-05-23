No bunting on lampposts and devise counterterrorism plans, street party organisers told

A number of local authorities have issued rules for Platinum Jubilee street parties. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

People organising street parties for the Platinum Jubilee have been ordered to come up with counterterrorism measures and to not hang bunting on street lamps.

Local authorities across the country have set out guidance that people must follow if they are organising celebrations for the Queen's jubilee.

Pensioner Gloria Odell was sent a 23-page rulebook when she tried to organise a street party in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire - including recommendations for a counterterrorism plan, The Times reports.

In Bournemouth people have been told not to hang bunting on lampposts because they are "not designed for this purpose".

In North Tyneside, some celebrations are reserved for "immediate residents", and in Surrey Heath partygoers are banned from using glasses for drinks and must instead use disposable cups.

It comes after communities secretary Michael Gove wrote to all local authorities urging them to minimise bureaucracy, to be "completely flexible" and remove red tape when dealing with requests for road closures to accomodate street parties.

"Your residents should be made aware of all the support that is available and no one should be put off by needless red tape," he said in the letter.

"National celebrations like this mean a lot to our communities and the fabric of our society.

"The efforts made by you and your local communities will make this a momentous weekend of truly UK-wide celebration — and I would like to hear from you to understand what more we can do to make it quicker and easier for communities to come together regularly in the future."