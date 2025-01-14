Trendy Norwich restaurant charging £100 for a pineapple pizza because they hate making them

The trendy pizza restaurant is charging £100 for the divisive product. Picture: Lupa Pizza Instagram

By Henry Moore

A trendy Norfolk pizzeria has slapped a £100 price tag on its Hawaiian pizza to deter customers from ordering the “tropical menace.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lupa Pizza in Norwich added the divisive offering to their Deliveroo menu but devised a cunning plan to make sure no one made the expensive decision to purchase one.

Describing their Hawaiian offering on the delivery app, the restaurant writes: “Yeah, for £100 you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on you Monster!”

It’s safe to say the proprietors of Lupa Pizza are not fans of the controversial topping.

Francis Woolf, co-owner of the restaurant, said: “I absolutely loathe pineapple on a pizza.”

Read more: Pubs ‘could ban patrons from talking about transgender rights’ under new workers' rights reforms

The Hawaiian will set you back a whopping £100. Picture: Lupa Pizza Deliveroo

While the location’s head chef, Quin Jianoran, added: “I love a piña colada, but pineapple on pizza?

“Never. I’d rather put a bloody strawberry on one than that tropical menace.”

Lupa Pizza is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so no customers have forked out the whopping £100 to enjoy the sweet and savoury pie yet.

Jianoran says the only time he has brought himself to even make a Hawaiian was to take picture on the restaurant’s Deliveroo page.

But even then, he removed the pineapples before eating the pizza.

Outside of the Hawaiian, pizzas at Lupa will set you back between £10 and £17.

Contrary to its name, the Hawaiian is believed to have been invented in Canada by Greek immigrant Sam Panopoulos in 1962.

He was reportedly inspired by the mix of sweet and savoury in Chinese cuisine.

The Hawaiian pizza has sparked a national debate in Britain, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer even weighing in last year.

Speaking Kid’s news show FYI, the PM said: “I do not have pineapple on pizza, but we’ve got a rule on Friday that, however busy I am, I’ll stop work and we’ll always have a night in.

“Our girl is always lobbying for pizza, but not pineapple for me,” he said.