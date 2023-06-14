Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'

14 June 2023, 12:12

Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham - along with students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar
Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham - along with students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar. Picture: Huntingdon Academy/Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The third victim of the Nottingham attack was named today - as his relatives said they are "broken" after receiving news of his death.

Victim Ian Coates was killed while making his way to work - before the attacker stole his van, going on to run into three people in the city centre.

His son Lee Coates, said “I’m broken” and that he is “still in shock” after learning his father was the third victim of an attacker’s knife and van rampage in the city yesterday. He later posted "RIP Dad" in response to a news item about his father's death.

The attacker also killed two other people, students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar - both 19.

Read more: 'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

Read more: Tributes paid to 'fun, brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks

Ian’s brother Phil posted online last night: “I can't sleep, trying to understand what's happened, Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out, just absolutely numb at the moment.”

Mr Coates worked as the site manager at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Ross Middleton, Executive Headteacher, Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

"As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

Diana Owen CBE, CEO of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news. Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time."

"The Trust and Academy also sends condolences to the families of Nottingham University students Barnaby and Grace," the school's statement adds.

Tributes have been paid to the two students and Ian.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Barnaby Webber said "complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain" - labelling his death as a "senseless murder".

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar - both 19 - were killed in the attack in the city
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar - both 19 - were killed in the attack in the city. Picture: Social Media

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Ian was found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Read more: Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health

Forensics officers examine the van used in the attack yesterday
Forensics officers examine the van used in the attack yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

England Hockey said they were "deeply saddened" at the news of Ms Kumar's death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: "Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace's family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time."

Grace Kumar was stabbed to death on Ilkestone Road in Nottingham
Grace Kumar was stabbed to death on Ilkestone Road in Nottingham. Picture: Social Media

Ms Kumar had been a member of Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex, with the club describing her as "fun, friendly and brilliant".

In a short statement issued on Twitter, the club said: "Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar.

"A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player."

Barnaby Wallace, pictured with his younger brother, in an image issued by his devastated family
Barnaby Wallace, pictured with his younger brother, in an image issued by his devastated family. Picture: Family handout

Southgate Hockey Club, where Ms Kumar played as a member of the under-18s and women's team, said they were "shocked and devastated" by the news of her death - describing her as a "huge talent".

In a statement, Mr Webber's family said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

"Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

"At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

"As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made."

Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club also paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a "dear friend".

The victim was described as a "key part" of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan described Mr Webber as a "young cricketer gone far too soon".

According to reports, the suspect was a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police.

It is understood the man has a mental health history.

Nottinghamshire Police's chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an "open mind" and working with counter-terror police.

Ms Meynell confirmed officers had carried out searches at a number of properties around the city - with cordons seen being put up on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

A terraced property on the road was under police guard, with staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, "we're in a very early stage of the investigation" when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barnaby Webber's cricket coach has paid tribute

'A big soft puppy': Cricket coach's tribute to 'fine young man' killed in Nottingham as he recalled his 'cheeky grin'

Survivors arrive at the Greek port of Kalamata

59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing boat capsizes off Greece

Just Stop Oil blocked up several streets in London on Wednesday morning

Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads

A Mary's Meals cup of porridge with fruit smiley face

Scottish charity Mary’s Meals wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

The Lebanese parliament

Lebanese politicians fail in yet another attempt to elect president

A woman holds a candle during a silent protest

Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

Ronnie Knight (l) and with Barbara Windsor (r)

Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight who was jailed for £6million robbery dies aged 89

Dame Carolyn addressed questions about This Morning and Phillip Schofield's relationship

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says Schofield affair 'deeply inappropriate' as she's grilled by MPs

Members of Japan's Self Defence Force gather near the firing range after the fatal shooting

Trainee arrested after two soldiers shot dead at Japanese army firing range

The names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar are sewn into the fabric of the city.

Nottingham is a city in grief but will never forget the names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Carla Foster has been jailed

Family of mother jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit are 'angry and embarrassed'

Demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in June 2020

South Korea sues rival North for blowing up joint liaison office in 2020

Amanda Pritchard will warn of the 'terrible human cost' of obesity

Diet coaches for two-year-olds as number of obese children nearly trebles in a decade

A boat being built at Mandvi in India's Gujarat state

Indian and Pakistani coasts on high alert over Cyclone Biparjoy

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Lucille Downer was mauled to death by Darren Pritchard's American bulldogs

'She didn’t stand a chance,’ says woman who watched her mother being mauled to death by American bulldog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Tributes paid to 'fun, brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks
A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

At least six killed in Russian attacks in south and east Ukraine

The economy grew slightly in April

Economy grows slightly in April, boosted by more spending in pubs and bars

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning

'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'
The Nottingham attacks unfolded over 90 minutes

Morning of horror: How the Nottingham attacks broke out as students and man killed and three others injured in rampage
Aerial view of the Rust film set

Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on Rust set, prosecutors claim

Jon Sopel sums up Donald Trump's day in court

Donald Trump turns 77 today, though maybe he doesn't have much to celebrate, writes Jon Sopel
The Nottingham suspect's mental health is being looked into

Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health
Japan Shooting

Two Japanese soldiers killed in firing range shooting

Migration Global Refugees

110 million people forcibly displaced as wars add to world refugee crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit