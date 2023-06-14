Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'

Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham - along with students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar. Picture: Huntingdon Academy/Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The third victim of the Nottingham attack was named today - as his relatives said they are "broken" after receiving news of his death.

Victim Ian Coates was killed while making his way to work - before the attacker stole his van, going on to run into three people in the city centre.

His son Lee Coates, said “I’m broken” and that he is “still in shock” after learning his father was the third victim of an attacker’s knife and van rampage in the city yesterday. He later posted "RIP Dad" in response to a news item about his father's death.

I'm broken — Lee Coates (@coatesaholic) June 13, 2023

The attacker also killed two other people, students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar - both 19.

Ian’s brother Phil posted online last night: “I can't sleep, trying to understand what's happened, Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out, just absolutely numb at the moment.”

R.I.P Ian Coates, my brother.

Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out.

💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/PXrqv6pFVI — Phil Coates 🇬🇧 🚜 (@PhilCoates9) June 14, 2023

Mr Coates worked as the site manager at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Ross Middleton, Executive Headteacher, Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

"As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

Diana Owen CBE, CEO of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news. Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time."

"The Trust and Academy also sends condolences to the families of Nottingham University students Barnaby and Grace," the school's statement adds.

Tributes have been paid to the two students and Ian.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Barnaby Webber said "complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain" - labelling his death as a "senseless murder".

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar - both 19 - were killed in the attack in the city. Picture: Social Media

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Ian was found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Forensics officers examine the van used in the attack yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

England Hockey said they were "deeply saddened" at the news of Ms Kumar's death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: "Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace's family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time."

Grace Kumar was stabbed to death on Ilkestone Road in Nottingham. Picture: Social Media

Ms Kumar had been a member of Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex, with the club describing her as "fun, friendly and brilliant".

In a short statement issued on Twitter, the club said: "Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar.

"A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player."

Barnaby Wallace, pictured with his younger brother, in an image issued by his devastated family. Picture: Family handout

Southgate Hockey Club, where Ms Kumar played as a member of the under-18s and women's team, said they were "shocked and devastated" by the news of her death - describing her as a "huge talent".

In a statement, Mr Webber's family said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

"Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

"At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

"As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made."

Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club also paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a "dear friend".

The victim was described as a "key part" of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan described Mr Webber as a "young cricketer gone far too soon".

According to reports, the suspect was a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police.

It is understood the man has a mental health history.

Nottinghamshire Police's chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an "open mind" and working with counter-terror police.

Ms Meynell confirmed officers had carried out searches at a number of properties around the city - with cordons seen being put up on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

A terraced property on the road was under police guard, with staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, "we're in a very early stage of the investigation" when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related.