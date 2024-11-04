November Tube strikes to bring London to a halt this week despite RMT calling off action

4 November 2024, 16:27 | Updated: 4 November 2024, 16:29

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November
Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Commuters in the capital are set to face disruption to their journeys this week with the train drivers’ union Aslef planning to go ahead with its London Underground strikes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was also due to begin a series of November walkouts this Friday but announced last Friday its strike action will be suspended following negotiations.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November while severe disruption on the Tube, with little to no service is expected on Tuesday 12 November.

The body said the London Underground network will be affected while no strikes are planned on its other services.

However, some DLR, London Overground and the Elizabeth line services may not stop at certain stations with Tube lines due to possible station closures.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November
Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November. Picture: Alamy

Aslef and RMT both announced the planned strikes last month over “inadequate” pay offers following a dispute, long hours and other workers’ reliefs such as paid meals.

The last strike to affect the entire Tube network was in March 2023 over pensions and working conditions.

This time around, TfL said the action taken by the unions was “disappointing” but after RMT decided to cancel its strikes, it is hoping Aslef will also call off its planned industrial action.

Read more: Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Read more: Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal

RMT had previously said it was prompted to take strike action after rejecting a pay deal, which it said excluded staff from collective bargaining and was “wholly inadequate”.

After “repeatedly urging” London Underground to offer a new deal, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union was left with no choice but to take strike action but remained open to negotiations.

However, in a statement on Friday afternoon, RMT announced: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch had previously said the union was left with no choice but to take strike action
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch had previously said the union was left with no choice but to take strike action. Picture: Alamy

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said they were “pleased” that RMT’s strikes were called off, and said further talks with the union will continue.

As for Aslef, whose members voted by over 98 per cent in favour of strike action, it is seeking a new pay agreement with London Underground.

The union said the previous offer of a 3.8 per cent pay rise and a variable lump sum would mean Tube drivers would be underpaid compared to other TfL drivers while working longer hours.

Aslef’s district organiser, Finn Brennan, said the union has been “forced” into taking action because London Underground management will apparently not sit down properly and negotiate.

Mr Brennan said on Wednesday to the London Standard that there had been “no movement” from TfL in response to its demands for improving Tube driver conditions.

He said: “The Aslef strikes are still on.”

Mann said: “We will continue to work closely with all our trade unions, and urge Aslef to also call off its planned action next week. If it goes ahead, customers should check before they travel as during their strikes on 7 and 12 November, there will be little-to-no service.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries in the weeks leading up to her death, a court has heard

Video of Sara Sharif smiling and dancing 'days before murder' shown to court

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse over five-year period against former partner

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced for his role in at least 35 phone thefts.

WATCH: Moment phone snatchers are arrested in London chicken shop after spree of thefts

One of two assassination attempts made towards the former President was carried out in Pennsylvania

Trump says he would not 'mind' if journalists were shot at Pennsylvania rally

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'wonderful' 10-year-old girl mauled to death by pet dog

Trump has been fixated on crowd sizes throughout this election cycle

Trump's latest crowd size brag backfires as camera pans to reveal sea of empty seats

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Tuition fees are set to rise with inflation

Government set to increase university tuition fees for first time in eight years

Kris Finney has been missing since Thursday

British man missing in Tenerife not seen for three days as Foreign Office issues statement

A 'severed head' was discovered in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Partygoers mistook severed head for Halloween prank after 74-year-old man 'decapitated' in 'tragic' Edinburgh incident

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police searching for missing artist Sarah Cunningham find body on tracks

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salads and a whole cucumber leading the list

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salad and a whole cucumber leading the list

Coco Gauff performs in front of a small crowd at the WTA finals in Saudia Arabia

Tim Henman hits out at ‘disappointing’ crowd after 400 watch women’s finals in Saudi Arabia

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

Lord and Lady Lucan

Who is Lord Lucan? Real story of killer aristocrat 50 years after he vanished following nanny's murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as supermarket launches festive campaign

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as high street supermarkets unveil festive campaigns
A British couple were found dead in their car as floods devastated parts of Spain

British couple missing in Spain floods found dead in car after 'popping out' to buy gas

Meredith Kercher's family blast 'lack of sensitivity' over Disney-backed Amanda Knox drama

Amanda Knox accused of 'profiting from murder' by Meredith Kercher's family over Disney-backed trial drama
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she strongly disagrees with a tweet that a backbench MP appeared to have reposted saying Kemi Badenoch represents "white supremacy in blackface".

Cooper condemns 'appalling' tweet shared by Dawn Butler labelling Kemi Badenoch 'white supremacy in blackface'
The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend.

Nightclub owner forced to shut down rumour he was victim of Edinburgh attack amid 'severed head' claims
Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Music titan Quincy Jones who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies aged 91

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours
RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'
Third racoon recovered following animals' mass escape from Isle of Wight zoo

'Check your gardens!': Third racoon recovered following mass animal escape from Isle of Wight zoo
Kamala Harris (R) and actress Maya Rudolph (L) on Saturday Night Live

FCC regulator claims Kamala Harris surprise SNL appearance violates ‘equal time’ rule

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News