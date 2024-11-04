November Tube strikes to bring London to a halt this week despite RMT calling off action

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Commuters in the capital are set to face disruption to their journeys this week with the train drivers’ union Aslef planning to go ahead with its London Underground strikes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was also due to begin a series of November walkouts this Friday but announced last Friday its strike action will be suspended following negotiations.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November while severe disruption on the Tube, with little to no service is expected on Tuesday 12 November.

The body said the London Underground network will be affected while no strikes are planned on its other services.

However, some DLR, London Overground and the Elizabeth line services may not stop at certain stations with Tube lines due to possible station closures.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November. Picture: Alamy

Aslef and RMT both announced the planned strikes last month over “inadequate” pay offers following a dispute, long hours and other workers’ reliefs such as paid meals.

The last strike to affect the entire Tube network was in March 2023 over pensions and working conditions.

This time around, TfL said the action taken by the unions was “disappointing” but after RMT decided to cancel its strikes, it is hoping Aslef will also call off its planned industrial action.

Read more: Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Read more: Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal

RMT had previously said it was prompted to take strike action after rejecting a pay deal, which it said excluded staff from collective bargaining and was “wholly inadequate”.

After “repeatedly urging” London Underground to offer a new deal, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union was left with no choice but to take strike action but remained open to negotiations.

However, in a statement on Friday afternoon, RMT announced: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch had previously said the union was left with no choice but to take strike action. Picture: Alamy

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said they were “pleased” that RMT’s strikes were called off, and said further talks with the union will continue.

As for Aslef, whose members voted by over 98 per cent in favour of strike action, it is seeking a new pay agreement with London Underground.

The union said the previous offer of a 3.8 per cent pay rise and a variable lump sum would mean Tube drivers would be underpaid compared to other TfL drivers while working longer hours.

Aslef’s district organiser, Finn Brennan, said the union has been “forced” into taking action because London Underground management will apparently not sit down properly and negotiate.

Mr Brennan said on Wednesday to the London Standard that there had been “no movement” from TfL in response to its demands for improving Tube driver conditions.

He said: “The Aslef strikes are still on.”

Mann said: “We will continue to work closely with all our trade unions, and urge Aslef to also call off its planned action next week. If it goes ahead, customers should check before they travel as during their strikes on 7 and 12 November, there will be little-to-no service.”