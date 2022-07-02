Onlookers stunned as Rhianna and ASAP Rocky pop in to London barber shop

RIHANNA IS CURRENTLY IN CRYSTAL PALACE pic.twitter.com/NejNHV4px1 — Ty 🇯🇲 ✨ (@Tyreeck_112) July 1, 2022

By Asher McShane

Rihanna fans were stunned as the megastar singer was spotted with partner ASAP Rocky in barber shop in south London.

The Hollywood power couple made an unexpected appearance at the shop in Anerley Hill, Crystal Palace, before being mobbed by fans.

Videos circulated on social media show hundreds of screaming fans outside the shop as the singer dressed in sunglasses and a dark top filmed the reaction from within.

Other videos showed the rapper getting a haircut while the Umbrella singer watched in the background.

One bystander said the pair had been driving up Anerley Hill when the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, stopped the car to enter the shop where music was playing.

"Everyone saw ASAP come out first and then probably like 30 seconds later he went back to the car to bring out Rihanna," he said.

"Then everyone noticed and it went hectic."

It comes after the rapper headlined the Friday slot at the Wireless festival which is taking place in Crystal Palace park from July 1 to July 3.

His performance marks his return to English soil for the first time in six years.

The couple welcomed their first child together in May.

The public appearance in south London is reportedly the singer's first since giving birth.