Breaking News

Oxford Circus: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight

1 July 2021, 20:48 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 21:20

A major police presence has been seen in Oxford Circus
A major police presence has been seen in Oxford Circus. Picture: Twitter: @ArabGaucho
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight on Oxford Circus in central London.

Police were called to the attack near Regent Street shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening.

Metropolitan Police officers were sent to the area along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The victim was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested after being detained by members of the public.

He has been taken to a south London hospital for treatment to a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Footage posted on social media appears to show officers have closed off roads around the nearby underground station.

One video shows a man being taken away on a stretcher by paramedics.

Roads in the area have been closed after being cordoned off by officers, according to Jambuster London.

The underground station has reportedly been evacuated while police deal with the incident.

It is unclear whether the station's evacuation is related to the alleged stabbing.

One Twitter user said they "just witnessed a horrific stabbing" of someone in their 60s for "no apparent rhyme or reason".

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who captured it on mobile phone, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7129/01Jul. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Allen Weisselberg was pictured being led to court in handcuffs

Trump Organization and its CFO charged with tax-related crimes
A group of migrants were found in a lorry on the M25 on Thursday

Desperate migrants 'struggling to breathe' in back of lorry spark rescue mission
Sky Brown is the youngest ever member of Team GB.

Sky Brown: Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian confirmed for Tokyo
If approved, children could get their jabs in school vaccine clinics.

Schools could open vaccination clinics for teens, SAGE member suggests
The World Health Organisation has warned of a new Covid-19 wave in Europe

Covid-19: WHO warns of new wave in Europe unless people 'remain disciplined'
Police attended the scene after reports of noise and a street fight from local residents.

Woman who booked holiday home for Covid lockdown party given £10k fine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Employment lawyer explains why he'd sack Chris Whitty's harasser

Employment lawyer explains why sacking Chris Whitty's 'harasser' was correct move
Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'
Camilla Tominey joins LBC

Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London