Breaking News

Oxford Circus: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight

A major police presence has been seen in Oxford Circus. Picture: Twitter: @ArabGaucho

By Nick Hardinges

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight on Oxford Circus in central London.

Police were called to the attack near Regent Street shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening.

Metropolitan Police officers were sent to the area along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The victim was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested after being detained by members of the public.

He has been taken to a south London hospital for treatment to a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Footage posted on social media appears to show officers have closed off roads around the nearby underground station.

One video shows a man being taken away on a stretcher by paramedics.

Roads in the area have been closed after being cordoned off by officers, according to Jambuster London.

The underground station has reportedly been evacuated while police deal with the incident.

It is unclear whether the station's evacuation is related to the alleged stabbing.

One Twitter user said they "just witnessed a horrific stabbing" of someone in their 60s for "no apparent rhyme or reason".

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who captured it on mobile phone, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7129/01Jul. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This story is being updated...