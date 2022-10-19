Paedophile who admitted assaulting two young girls allowed to go on holiday before sentencing

Paedophile Mark Thompson has been given permission to go on holiday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man who admitted to sexually abusing two young girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday before sentencing.

Matthew Thompson, 48, pleaded guilty to ten offences, including taking indecent images of a child and sexual assault - but has been given permission to fly to the Greek island of Kos for a week.

Other charges included assaulting a child under 13 by penetration on ten occasions, possession of extreme pornography depicting sexual activity with an animal and sexual activity with a child.

Thompson has been let out on bail and will be sentenced on November 18, a few weeks after he comes home from his week-long break.

Paradise Beach at Kefalos Bay, island of Kos, Greece. Picture: Alamy

Kos in Greece. Picture: Alamy

After he pleaded guilty to the offences at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday, his lawyer told the judge that he would still like to go on his pre-booked holiday.

Following the application, Judge Gibson told Thompson: "You've pleaded guilty and you will of course get proper credit for your guilty pleas in due course when you're sentenced.

"You've been on bail and I'm not going to revoke your bail simply because you have entered honest pleas."

Thompson will have to sign on with local police as a sex offender when he comes back from his holiday.

