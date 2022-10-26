Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

26 October 2022, 10:24 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 10:31

Paintballer surrenders
The boys were subject to a rampage in the woods away from their parents. Picture: Alamy stock. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

A paintball marshal who verbally abused a group of nine-year-old boys and shot at them during a children's party has been spared jail.

Zack Ramage blasted his victims at point-blank range, hitting them "between the legs, on the feet and neck", and called them "c***s", a court heard.

The instructor was the only adult in attendance when he launched his rampage in the woods at Mayhem Paintball in Longfield, Kent, while parents were completely unaware of what was happening.

Despite being responsible for the children's safety, parents say he "terrorised" them by hiding in bushes and taking shots at them.

He reportedly began the hour and a half long party last June by "shooting them in their genitals and their feet". When one of the boys walked up to speak to him during the session, he responded by blasting him at point-blank range.

Other parents said that despite his duty of care, Ramage, 19 spent much of the paintballing session talking on his mobile phone.

READ MORE: Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder

The marshal was charged with 15 counts of assault by beating and six counts of cruelty to a child under 16 after six of the boys gave evidence in Woolwich Crown Court.

He was ordered to pay compensation and attend a work and victim empathy session, and was also handed a community order of 18 months including 150 hours of unpaid work.

One of the boy's mothers, aged 39, from Gravesend, Kent, said: "It was absolutely shocking, unbelievable really that a person who was meant to be in charge of them would subject them to this.

READ MORE: Man in 'joker mask' seen 'smashing through gardens' after two men killed in Ilford shooting

"I'm still disgusted. He terrorised them for the whole time, abusing them physically and verbally. My son came out and we knew something was wrong straight away but it wasn't until a few days later he totally opened up and told us everything."

She said as well as calling the children "c***s", he also told them to "f**k off" and called them "sp****cs". She said that after the party, the boys were unusually quiet before eventually opening up.

After contacting Kent Police, the mum-of-one later was told that Ramage had been sacked by the paintball company, and she it for taking swift action.

"We're not happy he avoided a custodial sentence, but I'm glad it's now been through court and exposed," she said. "I think the sentencing should have been harsher and I think he should have been put on some sort of list so he's not able to work with children again."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet

Will Rishi 'fix' the budget? Cleverly says Halloween speech may be delayed as PM preps for first Cabinet and PMQs

Will Rishi 'fix' the budget? Cleverly says Halloween speech may be delayed as PM preps for first Cabinet and PMQs

Rishi Sunak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend

1

Brits face Christmas travel misery as UK Border Force votes to strike in pay dispute

Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans

The stark warning for pub goers comes as the industry struggles to recover from Covid.

Pints costing £7 will become 'the new norm' brewery boss warns blaming Russia and rising costs

Braemar, Scotland.

'Log bank' set up to keep people warm in UK's coldest town amid fears energy costs will put lives at risk

Rishi Sunak has assembled his top team

Rishi's team to 'fix' Britain: Continuity Cabinet sees return of Hunt, Gove and Braverman

The King has said "not everybody is designed for the academic"

King Charles: Lack of vocational education in schools is 'a great tragedy'

The 1981 film Time Bandits.

Granddaughter of Time Bandits actor slams Taika Waititi's revival for 'tarnishing legacy' by casting people of 'average height'
Linguists criticised German teaching at Cambridge

'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again

Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code

Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak

Sunak 'stabbed Boris in the back' and 'got thrashed by Truss': Starmer tears into new PM

Euan McNamara

First photo of teenage boy who collapsed and died in Liverpool, as parents pay tribute to 'handsome, caring, loving' son

A woman was attacked in Northbourne Close

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham

Latest News

See more Latest News

The football boots were banned by Wrexham, which is part-owned by Ryan Reynolds

'F*ck the Tories': Wrexham striker banned from wearing football boots with explicit message for the government
Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk 'threatens to fire 75% of Twitter staff' after $44 billion takeover

Amou Haji

'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years
The jury instead convicted Culea of causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.

Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder
Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's 57th Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak's speech in full as he becomes UK's third PM in two months

John Paul was convicted after confessing to the murder in Kensington Gardens Square 40 years on

Man convicted after walking into a police station and confessing to murder more than 40 years on
Joe Biden was speaking at the White House to mark Diwali

'Congratulations Rashi Sanook:' Joe Biden mispronounces name as hails new PM

Koray Aplergin was found dead in the woods

'Beloved' radio DJ 'thrown into van with girlfriend then beaten to death before burned body found in woods'
Peter Tatchell in Qatar

'Shame on FIFA': Peter Tatchell hits out at World Cup organisers in Qatar protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit