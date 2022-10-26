Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

By James Hockaday

A paintball marshal who verbally abused a group of nine-year-old boys and shot at them during a children's party has been spared jail.

Zack Ramage blasted his victims at point-blank range, hitting them "between the legs, on the feet and neck", and called them "c***s", a court heard.

The instructor was the only adult in attendance when he launched his rampage in the woods at Mayhem Paintball in Longfield, Kent, while parents were completely unaware of what was happening.

Despite being responsible for the children's safety, parents say he "terrorised" them by hiding in bushes and taking shots at them.

He reportedly began the hour and a half long party last June by "shooting them in their genitals and their feet". When one of the boys walked up to speak to him during the session, he responded by blasting him at point-blank range.

Other parents said that despite his duty of care, Ramage, 19 spent much of the paintballing session talking on his mobile phone.

The marshal was charged with 15 counts of assault by beating and six counts of cruelty to a child under 16 after six of the boys gave evidence in Woolwich Crown Court.

He was ordered to pay compensation and attend a work and victim empathy session, and was also handed a community order of 18 months including 150 hours of unpaid work.

One of the boy's mothers, aged 39, from Gravesend, Kent, said: "It was absolutely shocking, unbelievable really that a person who was meant to be in charge of them would subject them to this.

"I'm still disgusted. He terrorised them for the whole time, abusing them physically and verbally. My son came out and we knew something was wrong straight away but it wasn't until a few days later he totally opened up and told us everything."

She said as well as calling the children "c***s", he also told them to "f**k off" and called them "sp****cs". She said that after the party, the boys were unusually quiet before eventually opening up.

After contacting Kent Police, the mum-of-one later was told that Ramage had been sacked by the paintball company, and she it for taking swift action.

"We're not happy he avoided a custodial sentence, but I'm glad it's now been through court and exposed," she said. "I think the sentencing should have been harsher and I think he should have been put on some sort of list so he's not able to work with children again."