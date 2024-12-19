Panicked search for Australian backpacker, 29, who vanished from hostel and sent ‘cryptic’ texts

Australian backpacker Jessica Parkinson who vanished from a London hostel two weeks ago. Picture: Social Media/Mirror

By Charlie Duffield

A desperate search is being undertaken to try and find an Australian backpacker who disappeared from a London hostel two weeks ago.

Jessica Parkinson, 29, has not been spotted since December 8, having sent a "cryptic" text to a colleague.

Her family are worriedly waiting to hear from her.

Jessica did not turn up to her shift at barbecue restaurant Texas Joes, where she had worked for the past year.

Managers texted her to ask where she was, but she claimed to have got her start time incorrect.

She insisted she would be "right there" by 5pm.

But she did not show up, and sent a "cryptic" text to a colleague later that evening.

Restaurant owner Joe Walters told MailOnline: "Our manager (initially) sent a message asking where she was, and she responded that she thought she was in at 5pm and she would be right there.

"That was very out of character for her. She didn’t show up, but sent a cryptic message to another member of staff that evening. She didn’t mention missing work.

"Then she didn’t show up to work on Thursday and then when she didn’t show up on Friday I reached out to her father in Australia."

"He told me the police had been alerted and is being dealt with by the missing persons unit."

Jessica was reported missing by her father on December 11 after not making contact with relatives in Queensland.

Recently she had been evicted from her flat and was living in St Christopher's Inn hostel on Borough High Street.

Anyone with information regarding Jessica's whereabouts are urged to get in touch with the Met.

She is described as being 5ft4 with blue eyes and reddish, blonde hair.

Joe said: "She is very clever, outgoing and friendly."

"Her two sisters and her father have heard nothing. And I assume the police know she hasn’t used her passport."

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently investigating the whereabouts of Jessica Parkinson, 29 after she was last seen on Sunday, 08 December in Bermondsey."

"Anyone who may have seen Jessica is encouraged to contact police quoting reference number, 01/1196494/24."