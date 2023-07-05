Passenger 'stabbed with glass bottle' on BA flight from Gatwick to Caribbean leaving holidaymakers terrified

5 July 2023, 18:57

The incident happened on a BA flight from Gatwick on Monday
The incident happened on a BA flight from Gatwick on Monday. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A British Airways passenger was stabbed by another man on a flight to the Caribbean on Monday.

The BA flight 2159 departed Gatwick for St Lucia, with a brawl breaking out around one hour and 20 minutes before landing.

The fight kicked off when one passenger, amid an argument, lost his temper and stormed to the kitchen area of the plane.

He then allegedly smashed a bottle, lunging it towards his fellow passenger.

Horrified passengers watched on, with some attempting to break up the brawl.

But the victim received a massive gash, with blood spraying across the cabin.

The pilots were forced to carry on the flight, landing as scheduled, according to the St Lucia Times.

The flight landed as scheduled
The flight landed as scheduled. Picture: Getty

One passenger on the flight, Nichola Pierre, said: "I was on board this flight and these guys were drinking and giving jokes with each other before this occurred.

"One man got stabbed in the torso and the other guy in the back of the head before another gentleman and myself were able to calm down this guy who purchased a duty free wine bottle which he used to commit the act.

"Thankfully, the escalated situation was dealt with swiftly and normalcy was maintained."

Read More: Belarusian minister behind plane diversion to arrest opposition journalist mysteriously dies aged 47

Read More: Singer Chesney Hawkes tells of terror when plane plunged 20,000 feet before emergency landing

Another passenger told The Sun: "It was a truly frightening experience for the crowded passengers. There was a lot of understandable upset.

"The men were arguing throughout the flight after take-off from Gatwick airport.

"The row turned into pushing and shoving then things suddenly got really nasty.

"It was horrifying when the passenger broke the bottle then used the shards as a weapon.

"Suddenly there was blood in the cabin. No one knew how gruesome it was going to get. It could have been so much worse."

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "We're shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident. 

"We want to assure customers that this behaviour will never be tolerated and we will always take the appropriate action."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington

Nine people, including two children, shot in Washington as violence mars July 4

Exclusive
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'It's an attack on a human railway': Mick Lynch promises to 'mobilise' against closure of train ticket offices

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2022

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s row with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

Police officers talk to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organisation Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Take Back The Future) blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighb

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police during climate protest in Sweden

Australia Hong Kong National Security Law

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

Police are seen outside the White House on Sunday night

Powder that sparked evacuation of White House ‘tests positive for cocaine’

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Power plant in Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of imminent attack on nuclear plant

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

British tourist caught carving names into Rome Colosseum says he 'didn't know it was old' as he issues grovelling apology
CoCo Lee performs during a mini concert

Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48 as siblings tell of her inner ‘demon’

Frans Timmermans

EU moves towards latest gene techniques in food production

Marcus Osbourne pleaded to guilty to murdering the couple.

Ex-boyfriend admits to murdering mum-of-four and her new partner before admitting to rape of another woman

A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun in Beijing on Monday

Planet swelters during ‘two unofficial hottest days’ on record

The Galway-based pub has used parts from the film set to recreate the Inisherin pub.

Banshees of Inisherin fans can now visit the iconic pub in its ‘former glory’ after family’s impressive recreation

Drug baron Curtis Warren was previously released after 14 years.

Notorious crime boss Curtis Warren arrested by 'Britain's FBI' in dawn raid

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Berylson has died aged 70

'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in horror car crash as Range Rover veers off road
Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom's daughter fights order to demolish spa and pool complex 'built in name of hero's charity'
People made bets on the fate of the Titan sub

Sick gamblers made thousands betting on whether Titanic sub would be found

Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon

British No1 Katie Boulter helps clear confetti after Just Stop Oil protesters hit Wimbledon for second time
RAF jets were scrambled to intercept the Doomsday plane

RAF jets scramble to intercept Vladimir Putin's 'doomsday' nuclear jet as it approaches NATO border in mystery mission
Councillor Eleanor Wills labelled the decision 'terrible'.

What a basket case! row breaks out as Salisbury City Council votes to scrap hanging baskets in historic market square
Shooting scene

Nine shot in Washington DC, including nine-year-old, on Fourth of July holiday

Aleksey Avramenko

Belarusian minister behind plane diversion to arrest opposition journalist mysteriously dies aged 47
Smallville star Allison Mack freed from jail early after being jailed for her role in Keith Raniere's sex cult

Smallville star Allison Mack who recruited girls for Nxivm sex cult freed from jail early

IAEA chief

IAEA chief visits Fukushima before radioactive water released

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary
Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS

'Brits are taking the NHS for granted', says woman who was first baby born on the health service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit