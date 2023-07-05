Passenger 'stabbed with glass bottle' on BA flight from Gatwick to Caribbean leaving holidaymakers terrified

The incident happened on a BA flight from Gatwick on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A British Airways passenger was stabbed by another man on a flight to the Caribbean on Monday.

The BA flight 2159 departed Gatwick for St Lucia, with a brawl breaking out around one hour and 20 minutes before landing.

The fight kicked off when one passenger, amid an argument, lost his temper and stormed to the kitchen area of the plane.

He then allegedly smashed a bottle, lunging it towards his fellow passenger.

Horrified passengers watched on, with some attempting to break up the brawl.

But the victim received a massive gash, with blood spraying across the cabin.

The pilots were forced to carry on the flight, landing as scheduled, according to the St Lucia Times.

The flight landed as scheduled. Picture: Getty

One passenger on the flight, Nichola Pierre, said: "I was on board this flight and these guys were drinking and giving jokes with each other before this occurred.

"One man got stabbed in the torso and the other guy in the back of the head before another gentleman and myself were able to calm down this guy who purchased a duty free wine bottle which he used to commit the act.

"Thankfully, the escalated situation was dealt with swiftly and normalcy was maintained."

Another passenger told The Sun: "It was a truly frightening experience for the crowded passengers. There was a lot of understandable upset.

"The men were arguing throughout the flight after take-off from Gatwick airport.

"The row turned into pushing and shoving then things suddenly got really nasty.

"It was horrifying when the passenger broke the bottle then used the shards as a weapon.

"Suddenly there was blood in the cabin. No one knew how gruesome it was going to get. It could have been so much worse."

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "We're shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident.

"We want to assure customers that this behaviour will never be tolerated and we will always take the appropriate action."