TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady dies 'unexpectedly but peacefully' aged 67 as tributes pour in

Paul O'Grady has died aged 67. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Beloved TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died aged 67, his husband has confirmed.

Mr O'Grady, who was known for his drag persona Lily Savage as well as hosting several hit TV shows like Blankety Blank, died "unexpectedly but peacefully". The cause of death has not been made public.

His husband Andre Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Paul O'Grady with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Picture: Alamy

Merseyside-born Mr O'Grady was best known as the presenter of shows including the Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date, Blankety Blank and For The Love Of Dogs, as well as Paul O'Grady's Saturday Night Line Up.

Mr O'Grady took over from Blind Date's long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, as he hosted the reboot of the show in 2017.

Last year he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

Mr O'Grady's love for animal was well-known, and he had lived in a farmhouse in Kent with Mr Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

Mr O'Grady with his husband Andre Portasio. Picture: Alamy

During the coronavirus lockdown, he wrote his debut children's book, Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang, which was published in September 2021.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly described O'Grady as "a really special man" in an online tribute.

"Such sad news. Paul O'Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man."

Replying to another Twitter user, she added: "I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him."

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said Mr O'Grady was not just a "comedian and broadcast personality but a much admired campaigner for LGBT+ equality and animal rights.

"Paul was one of the loveliest people you could ever meet. Everyone whose lives he touched will miss him greatly, as will those who enjoyed his wit and admired his compassion."

Born in Birkenhead, on the Wirral, Merseyside, Mr O'Grady's mother's maiden name was Savage - which is believed to have inspired his famous drag alter ego.

Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage. Picture: Alamy

He began his career performing as Lily Savage in the 1970s whilst working as a peripatetic care officer for Camden Council, going on to tour northern England as part of drag duo the Playgirls.

He later settled into a solo show as Savage that ran for eight years at London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern, and made a name for himself speaking out about LGBT issues.

Mr O'Grady's career as Savage took off with TV and radio appearances in character and he was eventually asked to take over from Paula Yates as The Big Breakfast presenter as Savage from 1995 to 1996.

He took on chat show The Lily Savage Show for a short run in 1997 and later that year had success as the host of a revived version of gameshow Blankety Blank, which ran until 2002.

Paul O'Grady was a well-known animal lover. Picture: Alamy

His self-titled teatime programme The Paul O'Grady Show aired from 2004 to 2005, later becoming The New Paul O'Grady Show.

Throughout his career Mr O'Grady won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O'Grady Show.

He was made an MBE in the 2008 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to entertainment and attended the ceremony with his daughter Sharyn Mousley.