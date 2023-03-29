TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady dies 'unexpectedly but peacefully' aged 67 as tributes pour in

29 March 2023, 05:18 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 05:31

Paul O'Grady has died aged 67
Paul O'Grady has died aged 67. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Beloved TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died aged 67, his husband has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr O'Grady, who was known for his drag persona Lily Savage as well as hosting several hit TV shows like Blankety Blank, died "unexpectedly but peacefully". The cause of death has not been made public.

His husband Andre Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Paul O'Grady with Camilla Parker-Bowles
Paul O'Grady with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Picture: Alamy

Merseyside-born Mr O'Grady was best known as the presenter of shows including the Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date, Blankety Blank and For The Love Of Dogs, as well as Paul O'Grady's Saturday Night Line Up.

Mr O'Grady took over from Blind Date's long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, as he hosted the reboot of the show in 2017.

Last year he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

Mr O'Grady's love for animal was well-known, and he had lived in a farmhouse in Kent with Mr Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

Mr O'Grady with his husband Andre Portasio
Mr O'Grady with his husband Andre Portasio. Picture: Alamy

During the coronavirus lockdown, he wrote his debut children's book, Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang, which was published in September 2021.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly described O'Grady as "a really special man" in an online tribute.

"Such sad news. Paul O'Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man."

Replying to another Twitter user, she added: "I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him."

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said Mr O'Grady was not just a "comedian and broadcast personality but a much admired campaigner for LGBT+ equality and animal rights.

"Paul was one of the loveliest people you could ever meet. Everyone whose lives he touched will miss him greatly, as will those who enjoyed his wit and admired his compassion."

Born in Birkenhead, on the Wirral, Merseyside, Mr O'Grady's mother's maiden name was Savage - which is believed to have inspired his famous drag alter ego.

Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage
Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage. Picture: Alamy

He began his career performing as Lily Savage in the 1970s whilst working as a peripatetic care officer for Camden Council, going on to tour northern England as part of drag duo the Playgirls.

He later settled into a solo show as Savage that ran for eight years at London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern, and made a name for himself speaking out about LGBT issues.

Read more: TikToker Kara Santorelli killed in car crash aged 18 just days after posting how she’d never been in an accident

Read more: TikTok star Fiona Jane dies aged 44 following throat cancer battle as tributes pour in

Mr O'Grady's career as Savage took off with TV and radio appearances in character and he was eventually asked to take over from Paula Yates as The Big Breakfast presenter as Savage from 1995 to 1996.

He took on chat show The Lily Savage Show for a short run in 1997 and later that year had success as the host of a revived version of gameshow Blankety Blank, which ran until 2002.

Paul O'Grady was a well-known animal lover
Paul O'Grady was a well-known animal lover. Picture: Alamy

His self-titled teatime programme The Paul O'Grady Show aired from 2004 to 2005, later becoming The New Paul O'Grady Show.

Throughout his career Mr O'Grady won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O'Grady Show.

He was made an MBE in the 2008 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to entertainment and attended the ceremony with his daughter Sharyn Mousley.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called a general election for May 21

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls general election

Migrants will reportedly be moved from hotels to a giant barge, and two former military bases under government plans to cut costs and deter people from crossing the Channel via small boats.

Migrants 'to be moved to giant barge and former RAF bases' in bid to slash £5.6m a day hotel costs

Nashville School attacker

Attacker who went on rampage at Nashville school legally owned seven guns

All UK radio stations will be available on smart speakers

All UK radio stations to be made available by law on smart speakers including Google Nest and Amazon's Alexa

Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter.

'I will always win!' Alison Hammond speaks out after police arrested man on suspicion of blackmailing presenter

Mike Pence

Pence ordered to testify over Trump bid to overturn 2020 election result

Gary Lineker has won a tax battle with HMRC

Gary Lineker wins battle with HMRC over £4.9m bill weeks after BBC walkout

Boy Scouts of America badge

Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy upheld in bid to resolve sex abuse claims

Michael Owen's stables in Cheshire saw tragedy today as they announced a staff member had died on shift

Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables while working a shift

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Schoolboy ‘forced into sex acts by Phillip Schofield’s younger brother while porn was projected on wall’, court hears

Police believe Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, 28, had "training", based on the former pupil's behaviour during the attack.

Nashville school shooter legally bought seven guns from five different shops prior to attack, police say

A Jewish restaurant in Athens

Two men suspected of planning mass terror attacks arrested in Greece

Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young?

Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants die in fire at detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)

Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf

Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro president: ‘Negligent’ EU has allowed Russian influence in Balkans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Man places floral tribute at shooting school

Church pastor’s daughter among the dead in Nashville school shooting

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers

Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is "probably one of the most hated people in the country", his barrister has told a court.

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel is 'one of the most hated people in the country' but not guilty, jury told
Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children
Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation

Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

NHS dentist prices are set to surge again

NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

France Italy Extradition

France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian space capsule hit by coolant leak returns safely to Earth

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit