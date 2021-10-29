Breaking News

Woman who murdered husband in birthday row after ‘years of abuse’ jailed for life

29 October 2021, 16:30 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 18:03

By Asher McShane

A woman who stabbed her husband to death, claiming she "lost control" after he subjected her to years of abuse, has been jailed for life after being found guilty of his murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Penelope Jackson knifed her husband David, 78, a retired colonel, at their home in Parsonage Road, in Berrow, Somerset, on February 13 this year following a row over bubble and squeak being served during a birthday meal.

In an 18-minute phone call to emergency services, Jackson told the call handler her husband, a retired lieutenant colonel, was "bleeding to death with any luck" on their kitchen floor.

During her arrest she told police: "I should have stabbed him more.

"He's an aggressive bully and I've had enough," she said.

David Jackson was stabbed to death by his wife Penelope
David Jackson was stabbed to death by his wife Penelope. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

She was jailed for life this afternoon with a minimum term of 18 years at Bristol Crown Court.

Sentencing her, judge Martin Picton said her attempt to paint her husband as an abuser had failed, and he criticised her for failing to show "a shred of remorse" over the murder.

She repeatedly refused to help the victim when the operator asked her to take steps such as apply pressure to the wound or throw him a towel to try and stem the bleeding.

Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she stabbed her husband
Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she stabbed her husband. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

Jackson jotted down a confession on a notepad by the telephone, and when she was arrested on suspicion of murder, replied: "It's murder now, not attempted murder? Oh good."

But she would later deny murder, pleading guilty to manslaughter saying she had lost control following years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband.

Penelope Jackson has been found guilty of murder
Penelope Jackson has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, Jackson was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of murder after nearly 11 hours of deliberations.

There was a gasp from the public gallery, which was packed with David Jackson's extended family, when the verdict was read out.

She did not react to the jury's verdict.

During the two-and-a-half week trial, the jury heard the Jacksons had rowed about the defendant serving bubble and squeak with a gourmet meal bought for them by their daughter during lockdown.

The victim and defendant had eaten the meal with their daughter and son-in-law Isabelle and Tom Potterton over Zoom.

Mr and Mrs Potterton both said the row seemed to have blown over but added they had ended the call when the Jacksons began arguing over who had failed to charge their computer properly.

In her evidence, Jackson said the row over bubble and squeak had tipped her over the edge.

"He had the contempt for me and he had been so rude and obnoxious in front of our daughter," she said.

"It wasn't the straw that broke the camel's back but in was in the bundle."

Describing her marriage, Jackson said: "I didn't know if I was waking up to nice David or nasty David."

The defendant said her husband was often violent following arguments.

"It would escalate, and he would shake me most of the time, he strangled me sometimes and I would go unconscious sometimes."

She added: "Other times I would be semi-conscious, and I would be on the bed or the floor and if he was really angry he would kick me."

Jackson claimed that on the night of the killing she had taken a kitchen knife to her bedroom intending to use it to take her own life, but instead walked into her husband's bedroom to speak to him.

"I wanted him to say: 'I am sorry, Pen.' He didn't, he just said: 'For God's sake you are pathetic, get on with it and go back to bed'," she said.

"It was just like, 'Pass the sugar'. I was in utter despair. I looked at him and said: 'I have done nothing wrong, admit you are sorry.' He said: 'For God's sake shut up'. He literally couldn't be bothered - it was utter contempt."

Describing the moment she stabbed the victim, Jackson said: "I lost all control."

She continued: "If I had been the normal Penny, I wouldn't have done it.

"I am sorry, I lost the plot and lost control."

Various witnesses described the victim and defendant as a couple that seemed happy together - who would bicker but with rows never lasting long.

Mrs Potterton recalled three instances of serious aggression by her father against her mother between 1997 and 1998, including pulling a knife on her and once giving her a bloody nose.

But she agreed this had taken place in the immediate aftermath of the suicide of Mr Jackson's son, Gavin, from his previous marriage.

Mrs Potterton said she believed her father had sought counselling to cope with his grief, and agreed that her parents seemed to be enjoying a happy retirement together with lots of shared interests including cruise holidays and gardening.

Jackson is due to be sentenced later on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Queen will only continue with light duties.

Queen advised to rest for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace says

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon meet in July 2019

Sturgeon says PM refuses to meet her because of 'fragile male ego'

The new law will impact charities offering counselling to children with gender dysphoria

Persuading under 16s to change gender will soon become illegal

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at an event in New York (file image)

Zayn Malik charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda

Greta Thunberg in London.

Greta Thunberg joins London fossil fuel protest ahead of COP26

Flood Waters Issued For The Scottish Borders

Bridges wash away as downpours lash Scotland and weather alerts remain for days

Julie Morris, 44, did not enter pleas when she appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today

Deputy headteacher cries as she appears in court charged with rape and child sex offences

The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at “substantial” meaning “an attack is likely”

Londoners must 'remain vigilant' to Christmas terror attacks, warns Met chief

Protesters walk down the M25. Earlier they blocked the motorway between junction 28 and 29

Eco protesters wander down M25 towards oncoming traffic in latest demonstration

French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image)

France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'

University of Sussex professor Kathleen Stock has resigned.

Sussex university professor embroiled in transgender rights row quits

Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday

Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle
Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit
The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal
Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference
France is ‘deliberately frustrating the flow of goods’ in post-Brexit fishing row, says Eustice

Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights
All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays
A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist
MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth
The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police