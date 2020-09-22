People in Wales urged to only make 'really necessary' journeys

22 September 2020, 15:56

People wear masks on the high street in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales
People wear masks on the high street in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Picture: PA

The Welsh First Minister has urged people in Wales to only make journeys that are “really necessary” in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mark Drakeford said "one of the central dilemmas" faced in Wales was the differing rates of Covid-19 across the country, with rates of the virus still falling in 10 local authority areas.

He said discussions would take place throughout Tuesday with local government, the health service, public health officials and the police about "additional measures that we might be able to take".

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson announces tough new Covid-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 curbs that could last up to six months

The First Minister's comments came hours before four more areas of south Wales are set to enter a local lockdown.

Newport, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent will all face added restrictions from 6pm on Tuesday, with nearby Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly having already had a lockdown imposed.

The restrictions mean people will not be allowed to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, will only be able to meet outdoors, and will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors or form an extended household for the time being.

Mr Drakeford told the Senedd: "I will want to say something later today about trying to encourage people in Wales only to make those journeys that are really necessary.

"In Caerphilly and the other authorities where local lockdown measures are concerned, you can't leave the county borough without a good reason for doing so.

"But beyond that, I think every one of us should be asking ourselves 'is that journey really essential?'.

"Because the fewer people you meet, and the fewer journeys you make, the less danger you are posing to yourself and others."

Mr Drakeford said this would be a message "to people everywhere about minimising travel and staying close to home as much as you are able to".

He also said the Welsh Government's approach to lifting previous lockdown measures had been "at a different pace and in a different way to that across our border".

Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament this meant Wales now starts "in a very different place".

"Many of the things the Prime Minister is talking about doing today, we have already done in Wales," he said.

People in Wales have been encouraged to work from home throughout the pandemic and that message will be "reinforced" today.

"Very early on, we put the two-metre distance in the workplace into our regulations - it's not been in guidance in Wales, it's been a legal obligation on employers," Mr Drakeford said.

"The Prime Minister is going to tighten the rule of six. Well, our rule of six has been tighter all along - you can only meet somebody from your extended household."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

California fires

Huge California wildfire threatens desert homes near LA

Mitt Romney

Romney backs voting on Supreme Court nominee in boost for Trump
Laptop

Scores arrested in global crackdown on darknet opioid trafficking
Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns first virtual leaders’ summit of ‘epochal’ health crisis
Donald Trump

Trump calls Swedish legislator to thank him for Nobel Peace Prize nomination
Tropical Weather Texas

Tropical storm stalls along Texas coast, flooding city streets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

New coronavirus restrictions are in place from Thursday

What are the new coronavirus rules and guidelines for weddings and face masks in the UK?
Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance spoke to the nation

Coronavirus press conference: The key points

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bartender fears coronavirus pub curfew could kill industry

Bartender fears coronavirus pub curfew could kill industry

Lisa Nandy: Labour 'want the government to succeed' in fighting Covid-19

Lisa Nandy: Labour 'want the government to succeed' in fighting Covid-19
James explained the motivation behind the 10pm curfew

James O'Brien explains what the 10pm pub curfew is designed to do
A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor
Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises
"London may have to go it alone on Covid restrictions if PM is not strict enough": Sadiq Khan

"London may have to go it alone on Covid restrictions if PM is not strict enough": Sadiq Khan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London