Top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation 'died of natural causes', coroner reveals

13 December 2023, 06:03

Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley
Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

A senior officer who died aged 50 on Sunday, and who worked on the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance, died of natural causes, the coroner has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson died at home on Sunday, and the coroner said there would be no need for an inquest.

The force did not initially elaborate on the cause of ACC Lawson's death other than to say it was "medical-related".

Lancashire Police said in an update: "Following the tragic death of Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson at the weekend, His Majesty’s senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen has reviewed the circumstances.

Read More: Diving search expert Peter Faulding 'found Nicola Bulley within six minutes' - 12 days before police discovered her

Read More: Underwater search expert Peter Faulding 'caused challenges' to Nicola Bulley investigation, say police

Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson
Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson. Picture: Alamy

"It has now been established that Peter died from natural causes and funeral arrangements will be made in due course.

"His Majesty’s senior coroner has confirmed there is no requirement for an inquest. Our deepest condolences once again go out to Peter’s family, and we will support them as much as we can.

"Our thoughts are with them and everyone who knew Peter. We want to respect their privacy and would ask that the public and media do so too.

"We will continue to offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Peter, as we mourn his loss."

Nicola Bulley died in February after she disappeared while on a dog walk
Nicola Bulley died in February after she disappeared while on a dog walk. Picture: Handout

ACC Lawson took part in the probe into the disappearance of Ms Bulley, the 45-year-old woman who went missing in January, and whose body was discovered in a river more than three weeks later.

He appeared at a number of press conferences, during which regular updates about Ms Bulley's disappearance were given.

Lancashire's Chief Constable Chris Rowley said Lawson's death was "incredibly sad and tragic", adding that his "thoughts and prayers" were with his family.

"Pete's death will come as a shock to the entire force and the wider police family across the country. He was an outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride.

"He was also highly respected and admired by all who knew him and worked with him. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and we will support them as much as we can.

"We will offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Pete, as we mourn his loss," he added.

Lawson became assistance chief constable of Lancashire Police in 2019, with Ms Bulley's disappearance and death being one of the force's most high-profile cases in recent years.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of Lancashire Police with Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Lawson alongside Pauline Stables
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of Lancashire Police with Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Lawson alongside Pauline Stables. Picture: Alamy

Nicola Bulley died accidentally and ‘almost immediately’ after falling into the River Wyre, an inquest into her death concluded in the summer.

A huge search for the 45-year-old mum-of-two was sparked following her disappearance near the River Wyre in February.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The government was fined for an email error that could have put lives at risk

MoD fined for 'reply all' email blunder that risked Afganistan interpreters' lives as they fled the Taliban

Cop28 president Sultan Al-Jaber's team presented a new draft of the deal

Cop28 climate change draft deal does not call for 'phase out' of fossil fuels despite push from over 100 countries

Diana and Actaeon, the 1603 Giuseppe Cesari painting that sparked the row at Jacques Cartier school

Pupils outraged over nude painting shown at French school 'to be disciplined' as teachers fear for safety

COP28 Climate Summit

Stronger Cop28 text stops short of calling for phasing out of fossil fuels

Andre Braugher has died aged 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street star Andre Braugher dies aged 61 after 'brief illness'

The Bill passed with a majority of 44 votes.

Rishi sees off Rwanda rebellion but faces New Year showdown - as MPs plot to 'kill' Bill next month

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck admits hit-and-run crash near his £5.5m home

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck admits hit-and-run crash near his £5.5m home

United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Mehmet Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend, Gozde Dalbudak, were abducted as they returned home from an expensive Italian restaurant

Thugs who kidnapped and 'tortured to death' DJ in empty bar near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium jailed

Biden

Biden says Israel is losing global support over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

Donald Tusk

Poland’s new prime minister pledges to keep world committed to helping Ukraine

MPs have approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading

How did your MP vote on the Rwanda Bill? Full list of results

Giuliani Election Trial

Georgia election worker left fearing for her life after Giuliani’s false claims

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

'We want her home': Daughters of missing mum Gaynor Lord appeal for public help as police find clothes and rings

Poland Parliament Antisemitism

Far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in Polish parliament

IDF said it has recovered the bodies of Eden Zacharia (left) and IDF Officer Ziv Dado (right), who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7

Bodies of two Israeli hostages taken in October 7 Hamas onslaught recovered from Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

An asylum seeker has died on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker living on Bibby Stockholm barge reveals 'everyone is furious' after migrant 'took own life'
The Bill passed with a majority of 44 votes.

Rishi Sunak avoids damaging defeat as MPs back Rwanda bill - but he faces fresh revolt in New Year
Child killer Lucy Letby.

Child killer Lucy Letby found unfit to be a nurse and struck off register

Edinburgh Academy independent school, Henderson Row, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Five men arrested and charged over alleged historic abuse at Edinburgh Academy

The Turkish football club president has resigned

Turkish football club president resigns after punching Super Lig referee in the face

MPs are preparing to vote on the Rwanda Bill this evening after Rushi Sunak made last-ditch efforts to quell a Tory revolt.

Rwanda crunch vote to go ahead after PM’s last-ditch talks to quell Tory revolt, as Robert Jenrick tears into bill
Russia Navalny

Navalny’s disappearance is a ploy by Kremlin to deepen his isolation, allies say

Morgan Smith, pictured, was killed in the crash on Monday.

Three teenagers killed in South Wales crash named, as family pay tribute to the 'most perfect son'
Spain Drugs

Spain seizes tons of cocaine hidden among frozen tuna in shipping containers

Police at the scene of the accident

All five injured in building site lift crash have died, say Swedish authorities

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit