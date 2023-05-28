Phillip Schofield's lover was '15 when they met' as ex-presenter 'helped young boy get a job at This Morning'

28 May 2023, 06:59 | Updated: 28 May 2023, 07:06

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency after admitting to having an affair
Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency after admitting to having an affair. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A young employee who had an affair with Phillip Schofield was 15-years-old when they met for the first time, it has been claimed.

The former presenter has admitted to having a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning", which he said was "unwise, but not illegal".

While there is no indication that the affair started when the young boy was 15, it is understood that it was at this time that Schofield promised to get the boy an interview in the future.

The young boy then started working on This Morning later on in his teenage years, MailOnline reports.

Insiders noted how the pair had become close, with ITV eventually investigating rumours of an affair in 2020.

They both "repeatedly denied" the rumours.

It comes after Holly Willoughby accused former her former co-host of lying to her about his affair with a younger colleague.

In an Instagram post she described Schofield's false reassurances that nothing happened as "very hurtful".

"I asked Phil direct if this was true and was told it was not," she said.

Holly made the striking comments in an Instagram story this evening
Holly made the striking comments in an Instagram story this evening. Picture: Alamy

Her latest comments came just hours after one TV insider said there's "no coming back" for the beleaguered morning TV legend.

A source close to the presenter claims Schofield has been "misleading ITV" for several years, with his admission spelling the end of a career that has spanned three decades.

The source told The Sun: "There's no coming back from this.

"Those who have defended him are horrified to find out it is all true - he's been misleading ITV and even his own team for years."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield became one of ITV's most-loved TV pairs.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield became one of ITV's most-loved TV pairs. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Friday, Schofield said: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. 

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

"That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. 

"In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship.

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. 

"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."

There was reportedly conflict between him and his former co-host, Holly.
There was reportedly conflict between him and his former co-host, Holly. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

He was dropped from his agency on Thursday.

YMU wrote in a statement: "Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

"This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Phillip stepped down after rumours between the pair.
Phillip stepped down after rumours between the pair. Picture: Getty

He parted with the management team after 35 years.

Schofield has announced his resignation from ITV altogether despite reports the channel had offered him a prime time show to present.

Phil stepped down from This Morning on Saturday after the reported conflict between him and Holly Willoughby.

He wrote in a statement: "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future."

"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me — especially This Morning’s amazing viewers — and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

However the former ITV presenter confirmed in his updated announcement today he will no longer be attending the Soap Awards.

Reacting to his resignation from This Morning, Holly said last week: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

"The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

The show lost 170,000 viewers following the reported conflict between the two, as viewers noticed an on-screen tension after the presenting pair made their first joint appearance following the feud rumours.

According to The Sun: “No decisions have been made about who will sit alongside Holly for the long-term.”

