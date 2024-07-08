Pictured: 'Wonderful' Schoolgirl, 14, killed with single stab wound as parents appear in court charged with murder

Scarlett Vickers. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

A 14-year-old girl who was killed with a single stab wound has been pictured after her parents appeared in court charged with her murder.

Simon Vickers, 48, and Sarah Hall, 44, of Geneva Road, Darlington, made a short appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Court papers showed they are accused of murdering their daughter, Scarlett Vickers.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The teenager suffered a single stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Vickers and Hall have been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on July 10, a court official said.

After the charges were announced, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, of Durham Police, said: "This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident."

Tributes have since poured in for Scarlett, with deputy member of Darlington Youth Parliament Jack James saying: "Saddened to hear about the death of Scarlett Vickers.

"From what I have seen from many young people in the town I can tell that she was a wonderful girl who was looked up to very much by her friends.

"I send my deepest wishes to all affected by the death of Scarlett."

Haughton Academy in Darlington, where Scarlett went to school, said: "Scarlett was a lovely girl and an important member of the Haughton Academy community. She was always immaculately turned out, respectful and polite.

"A very friendly girl, with a great sense of humour, she was popular with her friends and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.

"Staff and pupils at Haughton Academy and the Education Village Academy Trust are extremely saddened by the news and we would like to pass on our thoughts to everyone affected by this tragedy.

"The Trust is working hard to support pupils and staff through this very difficult time.Families have requested to be allowed to lay flowers as a tribute to Scarlett so we have set aside a memorial space in the Village Green, within the main school site.

"We ask that flowers are either left by parents and guardians with main Reception or brought to school by pupils.

"This is a very difficult time for us all but we know we can get through it by coming together as a strong community and by remembering Scarlett in our own ways."