Pilot dies after replica Spitfire crashes into field outside Oxford

22 August 2023, 19:24 | Updated: 22 August 2023, 21:08

File photo of a Spitfire as reports emerged that one had crashed on the A44 near Oxford
File photo of a Spitfire as reports emerged that one had crashed on the A44 near Oxford. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A pilot has died after his replica Spitfire plane crashed in a field in Oxfordshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The crash took place about 15 miles north of Oxford, just after 3pm, Thames Valley Police said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are at the scene close to Enstone Airfield, as well as police officers, fire and ambulance workers.

No one else other than the unnamed pilot was hurt in the crash.

The plane was a replica of a Spitfire, the classic Royal Air Force fighter aircraft best known for its use during the Second World War.

It was built by a club of local aviation enthusiasts based at Enstone Airfield. The plane was undergoing a test flight when it crashed.

Read more: Restored WWII Spitfire lands in UK after 27,000 mile worldwide trip

Read more: Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

Spitfires were used heavily in the Second World War
Spitfires were used heavily in the Second World War. Picture: Alamy

Officers did not confirm what kind of aircraft it was.

John Smith, who lives nearby, told local paper the Witney Gazette: "We do see aerobatics but it's not something that goes on all the time.

"I heard it but I had headphones on so I didn't really hear it but we have planes over here all the time."

The crash took place near the A44 in Oxfordshire
The crash took place near the A44 in Oxfordshire. Picture: Google

Superintendent Jen Hogben, local police area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: "We are on scene following this incident, and very sadly the male pilot of the plane has died.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time and we will be supporting them.

"No one else was injured following this incident.

"We would ask members of the public to please avoid the area to assist us in conducting an investigation. A road closure is in place on the B4022, just off the A44, we would thank local residents for their co-operation and would apologies for any inconvenience.

"If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any footage or photographs that will assist with the investigation, we would ask them to please contact us either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1358 of 22082023.

"We would kindly ask members of the public not to upload images of the incident to social media out of respect to those involved.

“We will not be providing a further update this evening. An investigation is ongoing which will continue and we will update further when appropriate."

More than 20,000 Spitfires were built between 1938 and 1948, according to the RAF.

Of these, around 60 are still thought to be 'airworthy' - capable of being flown.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kerry Washington speaks at the Day of Solidarity union rally

Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen speak at rally for Hollywood strikers

The cable car carrying dangling hundreds of feet above the ground

Rescuers save eight people trapped in cable car above canyon in Pakistan

A mobile phone with The Weather Channel app

IBM selling The Weather Company assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners

Serena Williams gave birth on Tuesday

Tennis legend Serena Williams gives birth to second baby girl

President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, centre, stands with the Women’s World Cup winners at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid

Spain’s acting PM slams soccer federation chief for kissing World Cup winner

Breaking
A desperate rescue mission is under way to save children stuck on a cable car in Pakistan

All eight passengers rescued from Pakistan cable car in sigh of relief for nation

Jonnie Irwin praised the NHS after his latest scan

Jonnie Irwin praises NHS after shock at being asked to come for scans in leisure centre park amid cancer struggle

Breaking News

Child dies after being taken ill at Camp Bestival site in Shropshire, police say

The woman has divided opinion online

Pregnant woman sparks outcry after complaining about fine for parking in disabled space

Eight people are trapped in the chairlift

Helicopters stood down in rescue of children from Pakistan cable car as darkness falls

John Eastman

Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders to authorities on Georgia charges

The National Gallery in London, United Kingdom

'Distressed' man climbs onto National Gallery roof, forcing police to close off parts of Trafalgar Square

The cable car dangling hundreds of feet above the ground

First two children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet above Pakistan canyon

Firefighters tackle a blaze in a forest in north-eastern Greece

18 bodies found in area of Greece struck by major wildfire

A Charles Schwab office in Oakland, California

Charles Schwab plans job cuts and office downsizing amid efforts to reduce costs

The house where killer nurse Lucy Letby was arrested contained crucial clues used to jail the baby murderer for life.

Inside the humble home where Lucy Letby lived as she went on baby-killing spree at Countess of Chester Hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eight people are trapped in the chairlift

Terrifying moment child dangles from helicopter during daring rescue from Pakistan cable car
Adam Provan has been jailed

'We go to them to be protected': Victim's fight for justice as serial rapist ex-Met police officer jailed for 16 years
A police van believed to be carrying jailed student Lui Sai-yu arrives at court in Hong Kong

Hong Kong court upholds minimum sentences for breaching China’s security law

Late Only Fools and Horse star John Challis's family has been bereaved again - as his nephew died and has his watch cruelly stolen in the process.

Only Fools and Horses' star Boycie's nephew dies and has watch stolen when belongings are returned to family
The stranded cable car

Children among eight trapped in cable car hundreds of feet above Pakistan canyon

Nigerien police officers outside the customs offices in Niamey

African Union suspends Niger until ‘restoration of constitutional order’

A desperate rescue mission is under way to save children stuck on a cable car in Pakistan

Pakistan cable car - as it happened: Helicopter rescue mission as children stuck for 10 hours suspended by single line
A forest wildfire in north-eastern Greece

Greece wildfire forces evacuation of more villages and hospital

The site where a downed Ukrainian drone fell in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk

Kyiv saboteurs behind drone attacks on Russia air bases, Ukraine media claims

Srettha Thavisin

Thavisin becomes Thailand’s new PM as Thaksin is jailed after return from exile

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit