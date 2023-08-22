Pilot dies after replica Spitfire crashes into field outside Oxford

File photo of a Spitfire as reports emerged that one had crashed on the A44 near Oxford. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A pilot has died after his replica Spitfire plane crashed in a field in Oxfordshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The crash took place about 15 miles north of Oxford, just after 3pm, Thames Valley Police said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are at the scene close to Enstone Airfield, as well as police officers, fire and ambulance workers.

No one else other than the unnamed pilot was hurt in the crash.

The plane was a replica of a Spitfire, the classic Royal Air Force fighter aircraft best known for its use during the Second World War.

It was built by a club of local aviation enthusiasts based at Enstone Airfield. The plane was undergoing a test flight when it crashed.

Read more: Restored WWII Spitfire lands in UK after 27,000 mile worldwide trip

Read more: Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

Spitfires were used heavily in the Second World War. Picture: Alamy

Officers did not confirm what kind of aircraft it was.

John Smith, who lives nearby, told local paper the Witney Gazette: "We do see aerobatics but it's not something that goes on all the time.

"I heard it but I had headphones on so I didn't really hear it but we have planes over here all the time."

The crash took place near the A44 in Oxfordshire. Picture: Google

Superintendent Jen Hogben, local police area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: "We are on scene following this incident, and very sadly the male pilot of the plane has died.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time and we will be supporting them.

"No one else was injured following this incident.

"We would ask members of the public to please avoid the area to assist us in conducting an investigation. A road closure is in place on the B4022, just off the A44, we would thank local residents for their co-operation and would apologies for any inconvenience.

"If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any footage or photographs that will assist with the investigation, we would ask them to please contact us either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1358 of 22082023.

"We would kindly ask members of the public not to upload images of the incident to social media out of respect to those involved.

“We will not be providing a further update this evening. An investigation is ongoing which will continue and we will update further when appropriate."

More than 20,000 Spitfires were built between 1938 and 1948, according to the RAF.

Of these, around 60 are still thought to be 'airworthy' - capable of being flown.

