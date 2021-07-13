PM to meet with social media companies to discuss online abuse

13 July 2021, 13:48

Boris Johnson will meet social media companies to discuss cyber abuse
Boris Johnson will meet social media companies to discuss cyber abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson will be meeting with social media companies later today to discuss online abuse, days after some England footballers were the targets of racist comments on social media.

Mr Johnson condemned the abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who faced a barrage of racist comments on their social media channels after missing their penalties at Sunday's Euro final against Italy.

Mr Johnson addressed the matter in the opening of Monday's Downing Street press conference, saying: "To those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say shame on you.

"I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged."

Read more: 'Irresponsible': Senior doctors condemn PM's 19 July lockdown easing

Read more: Marcus Rashford mural re-painted to original form after vandals defaced it

He went on to say: "This entire team played like heroes and I'm sure that this is just the beginning of their achievements.

"I say bring on Qatar next year and let's also dare to start to hope that, together with Ireland, our United Kingdom can host the World Cup in 2030."

Mr Johnson was not the only politician to condemn the abuse received by the players, with Labour leader Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Priti Patel also joining him.

But the latter has since found herself accused of hypocrisy by England defender Tyrone Mings, who tweeted: "You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens."

Read more: France and Greece introduce mandatory vaccines for health workers

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July

The events since the final - including the defacing and subsequent repainting of a Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester - sparked a petition calling for lifetime bans for racists from football, which by midday on Tuesday was fast approaching one million signatures.

As well as meeting with social media companies, Mr Johnson will also host a reception with anti-bullying ambassadors to celebrate the launch of the Don’t Face it Alone campaign from youth charity The Diana Award.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police Scotland opened the investigation following several complaints.

Police launch investigation after complaints about SNP donations
Scotland will move to Level 0 restrictions but with some modifications, and with masks still mandatory.

Nicola Sturgeon eases Scotland lockdown to Level 0 - but face masks remain mandatory
London was hit by flash flooding on Monday afternoon

Londoners begin clear-up after floods swamp parts of capital

Multiple nightclub owners have said they will not use NHS Covid-19 passports despite Boris Johnson's pleas.

Nightclubs say they won't ask for Covid passports, despite PM urging use
Drake Bell (left in small image) dodged jail time despite the sentence

'Monster': Drake and Josh star sentenced on child endangerment charge
A Savills employee says his Twitter account was hacked to post racist abuse at England players after their Euro 2020 penalty shootout defeat.

Man who appeared to post racist abuse at England players claims account was 'hacked'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Seething' caller says after 35 years racism is still prevalent in football
Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London