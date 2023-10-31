Anger as police in Manchester pull down posters of Israeli hostages - after Met slammed for removing flyers of children

31 October 2023, 08:02 | Updated: 31 October 2023, 08:07

Police are facing questions after officers were seen tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis
Police are facing questions after officers were seen tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A police officer in Manchester tearing down posters of Israeli hostages has sparked anger - just one day after Met police officers were seen ripping down similar pictures of kidnapped children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Video footage has emerged showing a lone officer, believed to be from Greater Manchester Police, removing a line of posters.

The incident is understood to have taken place on Bury Road, Prestwich.

Nick Buckley, hoping to stand for Mayor of Greater Manchester next year, said: “We need an answer from GMP police immediately. I hope they have a good response - I can’t think of one but please prove me wrong.”

A lone police officer was filmed pulling down posters of Israeli hostages in Prestwich
A lone police officer was filmed pulling down posters of Israeli hostages in Prestwich. Picture: Social Media

Another person wrote on X: “They should be policing not taking down posters of kidnapped children, for whatever reason, obviously direction from seniors, it doesn't look good nor is it professional.”

A woman can be heard in the video shouting: "Why is the police taking this down? Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me."

In similar scenes in Edgware, north London, two Met police officers were seen tearing down fliers of kidnapped children.

The Met said the officers were taking steps to ‘avoid community tension’.

The two Met cops were seen removing the posters from the shutters of Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, north London, on Sunday evening.

The posters were of hostages taken from Israel and currently being held captive by Hamas.

The officers' actions have been slammed as 'disgusting' by some, though the Met has defended them, saying they were acting to prevent the 'escalation of tensions' in the area.

After the photo of officers removing the posters was posted online, the Met put out a statement to justify their actions.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the posters were put up on Saturday night, which they say led to at least two calls from concerned local residents.

"They believed the posters were put on these specific shutters as a retaliation for comments about the conflict between Israel and Hamas that were made on social media by a person associated with the business," the Met said.

"It appears print outs of those comments may also have been put up next to the posters.Both people who reported the posters to us were concerned that it would escalate an already tense situation."

Read More: Israel says female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operation

Read More: Israel refuses to agree to ceasefire as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism' - as Israeli soldier freed from Gaza

They added that the officers went to the shop after receiving the calls and "in good faith", removed the posters "in an effort to prevent any such escalation".

It comes after a series of posters were torn down by members of the public in London in recent weeks.

This poster of Israeli children was defaced with Hitler moustaches.
This poster of Israeli children was defaced with Hitler moustaches. Picture: social media

Footage posted online shows a group of people tearing down posters of Israeli hostages in Leicester Square, central London, last week.

Meanwhile, police previously said they were investigating a hate crime after a poster of missing Israeli children was defaced to give them Hitler moustaches in north London.

The leaflet had a picture of Emma and Yuli Cunio, both aged three, who it says were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech on the situation in the Middle East

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza and ceasefire 'is not the correct decision'

The expansion is thought to have made £26 million in its first month.

Ulez expansion makes £26m in first month as 57,000 drivers hit by daily charges

Afghans leaving Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans leave Pakistan ahead of deportation threat deadline

Christian Brueckner was sent a message saying "MM" by a paedophile in an online chat

Madeleine McCann cops probe cryptic 'MM' message sent to German suspect which 'could be part of the puzzle'

Plans to close hundreds of rail ticket offices have been scrapped

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Filipino vessel

Philippine navy ship is shadowed by Chinese vessels amid fresh tensions

Exclusive
Tony Abbott says the government should consider "physical" blocks on people crossing the English Channel.

British government needs to 'show more courage' to stop migrant Channel crossings, ex Australian PM tells LBC

Rebekah Vardy shares a picture of her injured foot after horse riding accident

Dragatha Christie! Rebekah Vardy shares first picture of her plastic air boot following horse riding accident

California wildfire

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as Santa Ana wind fuels wildfire

The inquiry will hear from Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain on Tuesday.

What have we learnt from the Covid inquiry so far?

Rebekah Vardy taken to hospital after horse accident

Rebekah Vardy rushed to hospital after being dragged along the ground in horse riding accident

Milojko Spajic

PM promises to hasten EU integration as Montenegro gets new government

Live
Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today

Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence

Sussex Police opened the 'pod' on Monday.

Tiny shed of the law! Britain's 'smallest police station' measuring just 8ft by 8ft and with no cells opens

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz posted a memorial tribute to the late star

Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz says Friends star 'would love that the world is talking about his talent'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have revealed what killed off the dinosaurs

What killed the dinosaurs? Scientists reveal what caused the 'catastrophic collapse' that led to their extinction
Tributes have poured in for Adam Johnson, whose family was watching when tragedy struck

Tragic ice hockey star Adam Johnson's father and grandmother watched game on TV as they saw him suffer fatal injury
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'After 9/11 nobody told the US to sit down with Bin Laden': Minister dismisses calls for Gaza ceasefire
The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Ex-top cop warns officers may refuse to carry firearms after ruling Chris Kaba marksman can be named
Sunak wants the security services to be braced for possible terror attacks

Sunak tells police to prepare for terror attacks as Israel-Hamas war deepens community tensions
Matthew Perry had hoped to make a TV comeback and was happy in his final years

Matthew Perry 'was happy in his final years as he planned TV comeback and dreamed of becoming a dad'
UN Security Council

UN agency says urgent ceasefire in Gaza ‘matter of life and death’ for millions

APTOPIX Maine Shooting

Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

76th Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistant

'This is a time for war', Israel's PM has said

'This is a time for war': Israeli PM rejects calls for ceasefire in Gaza as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit