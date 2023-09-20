Police hunt man after thug 'pushes woman, 83, over on bus in west London and breaks her hip'

Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Metropolitan police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are looking for a man after an elderly woman was assaulted on a bus in west London.

The 83-year-old victim was assaulted by an unknown man at around 11am on July 21 while getting on the 312 bus in Ladbroke Grove.

The male allegedly approached her before pushing her over. She suffered a broken pelvis as a result of the incident and has since been discharged from hospital.

Police have made several enquiries following the incident, including looking at CCTV and speaking with witnesses.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Trodden said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an elderly women, which I'm sure will cause concern amongst the local community and wider.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries in order to trace the perpetrator and are now appealing for the public to help us.

“Whilst we know the image is not great quality, we are hoping that releasing this may serve as a reminder for anyone who might have seen anything at the time of the incident.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any information should call 101 or contact @MetCC on X quoting 5590/18SEP23.