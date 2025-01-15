Police investigate drink spiking incident in Houses of Parliament bar

The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Police are investigating a spiking incident after a woman reported her drink had been spiked in a bar on the Parliamentary estate in Westminster.

Scotland Yard said it had received reports of the incident in the Palace of Westminster at around 6.30pm on January 7.

The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in Parliament's Strangers' Bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which first reported the incident.

In December 2023, Tory MP Aaron Bell was reported to have inappropriately touched a woman without her consent in a ‘brazen and drunken’ act of sexual misconduct.

A panel concluded the former MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme "abused his position of power" by touching a woman "on her left thigh, waist and bottom inappropriately and without her consent" while in the Strangers’ Bar.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service."

MPs take refreshments on the terrace outside the House of Commons. Picture: Getty

The FDA union, which represents civil servants and public sector professionals, said the alleged incident was "deeply concerning".

The union urged parliamentary authorities to "assess the risks and take immediate action to prevent this happening again".

Parliamentary authorities have said they are treating the matter extremely seriously.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons, on Tuesday January 7 at around 18.30hrs.

"The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers.

"There have been no arrests at this stage.

"We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us on 101, or 999 in emergency.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect trade union, said: "This is a very concerning alleged incident, especially given the long history of allegations about behaviour in Parliament.

"We will be seeking more information about this case and will continue to work to ensure parliamentary staff can feel safe in their workplace."