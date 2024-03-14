Power Rangers star announces t-shirt line featuring Hitler quotes - claiming Nazi leader had 'good one-liners'

14 March 2024, 18:05

Power Rangers actor Austin St John has sparked disgust after announcing plans to launch a clothing line featuring quotes from Adolf Hitler
Power Rangers actor Austin St John has sparked disgust after announcing plans to launch a clothing line featuring quotes from Adolf Hitler. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Power Rangers actor Austin St John has sparked disgust after announcing plans to launch a clothing line featuring quotes from Adolf Hitler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

St John said the Nazi leader, who oversaw the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust, "had some pretty good one-liners" as he announced his new range of "warrior" shirts featuring quotes from historic leaders.

The actor played Red Power Ranger Jason Lee Scott in the 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series before going on to appear in the franchise's spin-off ventures.

St. John, whose real name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, explained his more than controversial choice, saying the new t-shirt line will feature "everybody from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones".

Hitler's Nazi Germany killed 11 million people during the Second World War, including six million Jews and a further five million Soviet prisoners of war, Romani travellers, Jehovah's Witnesses, homosexuals, and even more victims.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, 1993-1996, featuring Red Ranger Austin St John (centre)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, 1993-1996, featuring Red Ranger Austin St John (centre). Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the podcast Toon’d In! with Jim Cummings last month, St John said "Hitler was a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners."

St John appeared not to be challenged on the concept for his clothing line by those also on the podcast.

‘I’m going to have famous quotes from warriors of all ilks including the terrible ones," St John, whose real name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, said.

"I’m going to have quotes in their languages put up in Japanese, English, Russian, Greek whatever it was and then in English."

He continued: "But the point is to look to our past to leaders both good and terrible and take from them what you can.

"I mean Bruce Lee is going to be in there, Chuck Norris who’s one of my guys that I looked up to. He’s incredible. He’s an incredible guy, one of the last real gentlemen out there."

Los Angeles, USA. 22nd Mar, 2017. Austin St. John (left) at the 'Power Rangers' Premiere, Los Angeles, March 22, 2017, with (L-R) Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost
Los Angeles, USA. 22nd Mar, 2017. Austin St. John (left) at the 'Power Rangers' Premiere, Los Angeles, March 22, 2017, with (L-R) Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost. Picture: Alamy

Commenters on the YouTube video of the podcast were shocked by St John's intentions for a new clothing line.

"Did he just say he's going to have a quote from Hitler on a T shirt?," one wrote.

A second said: "Bro said hitler was bad but he had good 1 liners, you can’t be serious right now."

"Soooo.. just gonna let it slide that he’s trying to sell clothes with Hitler quotes? REALLY?!?," a third wrote.

