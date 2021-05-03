Premier League clubs must sign Owners' Charter after European Super League saga

3 May 2021, 16:52

Premier League clubs who breach the new Owners' Charter will face sanctions
Premier League clubs who breach the new Owners' Charter will face sanctions. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Premier League football clubs will have to sign an Owners' Charter that includes "significant sanctions" for breaches of rules following the European Super League (ESL) saga last month.

The new measures have been introduced to prevent a repeat of any teams threatening to join a breakaway competition.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur caused national outrage in April after announcing they would join the ESL with a number of European football's most recognisable clubs.

However, their plan collapsed almost instantly in the wake of fan protests, players and managers speaking out and several pundits condemning the move.

But the Premier League released a statement on Monday saying it was introducing new rules and regulations to "protect our game, our clubs and their fans from further disruption and uncertainty".

For example, all club owners will be required to sign up to an Owners' Charter that will commit them to the core principles of the competition.

Read more: Police officers injured as angry Man United fans storm Old Trafford

Read more: Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘visited Downing St days before ESL launch’

"Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions," the Premier League statement read.

The sporting body said it was "determined to establish the truth" of what happened when English football's so-called 'Top Six' attempted to form the ESL and added that the clubs will be held "accountable for their decisions and actions".

It also said government support would be enlisted "to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football's open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community".

Meanwhile, the Football Association (FA) revealed it launched an inquiry last week into the formation of the breakaway competition.

It also repeated its desire to ensure any return threat of a breakaway division was suppressed.

Read more: ESL founder says it 'cannot go on' after England's 'big six' pull out

Read more: Liverpool's US owner apologises for 'disruption I caused' over ESL

An FA spokesperson said: "Since we became aware of the European Super League our priority and focus has been on preventing it from happening, both now and in the future.

"Throughout this period, we have been in ongoing discussions with the government, the Premier League and UEFA.

"In particular, we have been discussing legislation with government that would allow us to prevent any similar threat in the future so that we can protect the English football pyramid.

"Last week, we started an official inquiry into the formation of the European Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs.

"We wrote to all of the clubs to formally request all relevant information and evidence regarding their participation. Once we have the required information, we will consider what appropriate steps to take."

It comes after two police officers were injured during fan protests outside Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium

People angry at the club's ownership stormed the pitch ahead of the Premier League match against Liverpool, which was later postponed.

United supporters were expressing their anger following the decision, strongly backed by the Glazer family, to join the ESL.

The short-lived plans added to years of discontent and protests by fans after the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

A Liverpool win at Old Trafford would have handed the Premier League title to United's neighbours, Manchester City.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has been arrested following clashes with the police outside Old Trafford on Sunday

Man, 28, arrested after police officers injured at Manchester United protest
Charing Cross station has been evacuated over reports of a suspicious package

Charing Cross station reopens after evacuation following 'suspicious package' report
Boris Johnson has previously faced criticism for his handling of discussions with Iran over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

PM insists government doing 'everything we can' to help Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish

Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Osaka headline autumn Met Gala

Summer holidays could be back on the cards as the EU considers easing travel restrictions

EU considers relaxing travel bans in summer but UK remains a 'question mark'
Ministers have hailed the "super humans" in the NHS who have helped deliver over 50 million Covid vaccine doses.

UK hits 50 million Covid vaccines doses as ministers hail 'super human' NHS

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football
David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment
Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims

Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims
Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London