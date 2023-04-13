'Six foot ironing board and room temperature water': Prince Andrew's trade envoy demands revealed by former diplomat

Prince Andrew has been hit with claims he made unreasonable demands as a trade envoy to Bahrain in 2003. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew demanded a six-foot ironing board and room temperature water only while on a trade mission to Bahrain, an ex-diplomat has claimed.

Former UK diplomat Simon Wilson recalled the laundry list of demands for the disgraced royal on an official trip in 2003.

The Duke of York was the Special Representative for International Trade and Investment for the Middle-East mission.

Wilson told a documentary crew for ITV: "We had a whole raft of things that came out in advance of his visit, his dislikes in terms of eating and stuff.

“[Andrew] would only drink water, it had to be at room temperature, no ice.”

Wilson recalled that the Duke brought a large team with him on the trip - including a valet, his private secretary, an equerry, a lady clerk and a business advisor.

The Prince is no longer a working royal after the backlash to his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

When pressed on the ironing board demand, his valet reportedly said: "No one knows how to iron His Royal Highness's trousers like me".

Despite being on the taxpayer-funded trade trip, the Duke reportedly refused to speak formally and instead used the ambassador who was present on the trip to talk trade - getting him to do so by "tapping him on the head".

The new revelations come as Prince Andrew has left his brother King Charles "tired and infuriated" as he is understood to be refusing to vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

As part of the King's efforts to cut down on royal costs, he has asked his brother to move out of the property which he has lived in since 2003.

The claims relate to a trip to Bahrain when Prince Andrew was Britain's special representative for international trade and investment in 2003. Picture: Getty

The King has asked Andrew to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, after he evicted Prince Harry and Meghan earlier this year.

However, a royal source told Page Six that Andrew has refused to move out of the £30m royal property because he's trying to cling to his former senior royal status – souring the pair's relationship.

"Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio," they told the outlet.

“Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

Andrew is currently at loggerheads with the King over Charles's plans to move him into Frogmore Cottage to save costs in a 'slimmed-down monarchy'. Picture: Getty

According to the source, Prince William is hoping to take over Andrew's residency in the Royal Lodge, following reports their current home is too small to accommodate William's growing responsibilities.

Prince Andrew's refusal to leave the royal property is one of many tensions facing the King at present, as preparations for Charles' coronation has raised other issues, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's delayed RSVP to the event, which raised subsequent security concerns.

It has since been confirmed Prince Harry will attend the coronation but Meghan will not.

The details of the King's coronation are in their final stages, which will take place on May 6.