Grieving Harry consoles airport worker before flying back from Balmoral after Queen's death

Prince Harry was seen consoling an airport worker. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry is seen warmly holding his arm to the back of an airport worker ahead of flying back from Balmoral, where the Queen died.

The Duke of Sussex raced to the Scottish estate to try and be with her but like other royals was unable to see her before her passing.

He has been photographed warmly embracing an airport worker in a high-visibility jacket as the pair speak on his way to boarding a jet at Aberdeen Airport.

His itinerary is unclear but he is expected to stay in the UK, where he was visiting away from his California home with Meghan Markle when news of Queen Elizabeth's health broke.

Along with Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Wessexes, who had travelled separately from him, he arrived too late to the remote Scottish estate to see her before her passing.

The Queen died with now-King Charles and Princess Anne at her bedside.

Harry leaves Balmoral ahead of a series of events to honour Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry embraced an airport worker before flying home. Picture: Alamy

A 96-gun salute will be fired at Hyde Park, one marking every year of her life.

Parliament will pay tribute to her throughout Friday, and a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral will be held in the evening.

Members of the public can attend through a wristband system.

A pre-recorded video of King Charles is also due to be broadcast later on Friday.

He said when the Queen died: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

The Duke of Sussex flew back from Aberdeen on Friday morning. Picture: Alamy

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

He is set to travel back to London from Balmoral.