Harry and Meghan to join royal family at Trooping the Colour to mark Queen's Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan will join the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Thursday as Prince Charles deputises for the Queen for the first of her Jubilee festivities.

The couple will have a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington's former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade as they watch Charles inspect the guardsmen and officers and take their salute on Thursday.

However, they have been banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the fly-past later in the day after "careful consideration" from the Queen.

She is set to acknowledge the salute of the returning Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from Buckingham Palace's balcony, with her cousin the Duke of Kent, Colonel of the Scots Guards, before she later appears on the balcony to watch the fly-past with working royals.

Prince Andrew, who left public duties in disgrace after his US civil sex case - which he settled out of court, is not expected to join the royals.

The Sussexes were already expected to join the congregation for Friday's service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 70-year reign at St Paul's Cathedral, but their participation with Trooping is an added element.

They arrived in the UK on Wednesday with their children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet who turns one on Saturday.

It is the first time the whole family has been brought to the UK since the pair left for the US as they withdrew from royal duties and comes months after Harry suggested it was "too dangerous" for him to return to the UK without a security detail.

It is understood the Sussexes have been given "cast iron" assurances over the safety of the family after they were denied VIP 24/7 armed protection from British police.

The royal family plan to share "food, fun and friendship" at special lunches to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week.

Lilibet is set to meet her great-grandmother for the first time during the trip.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan this week said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

A special four-day bank holiday will commence from Thursday allowing Brits to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign and the royals have revealed how they plan to mark the occasion.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will meet guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.

The get-togethers are part of the Big Jubilee Lunches, which includes events ranging from world record attempts for the longest street party to back garden BBQs and "everything in between", organisers say.

More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches - the official community celebration for the Platinum Jubilee - with over 600 planned internationally throughout the Commonwealth and beyond - from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan and South Africa to Switzerland.