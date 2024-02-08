Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William joked about "getting away from it all" as he resumed public engagements in the wake of royal health alerts.

The Prince of Wales has been caring for Princess Kate after her abdominal surgery, which will force her to miss events for several weeks.

And King Charles has started treatment for cancer after it was caught while he underwent an operation on his enlarged prostate.

But William managed to crack some jokes at a London Air Ambulance fundraiser on Wednesday, as he was joined by Tom Cruise to support the medics.

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus," the royal said.

"So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all.

"But, seriously, we gather tonight to help as many people as possible benefit from top-class care in the silhouette of London Air Ambulance's flying lifelines.

William told Tom Cruise he did not have his Top Gun slippers on. Picture: Alamy

"As a former pilot for East Anglia Air Ambulance, I know just how vital the work of air ambulance teams across the country is, and the truly life-saving difference it can make to deliver urgent medical care wherever injury strikes can make."

And he was happy to make reference to his velvet, fighter-jet embroidered shoes he wore during Top Gun: Maverick's premiere alongside Cruise in 2022.

"I haven't got my Top Gun slippers on tonight," he told the superstar.

"If you wouldn't mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated.

"We have all seen on our screens that - how can I put it - you seem to have a different take on 'normal wear and tear' to the rest of us. It's not the kind that buffs out, that’s for sure."

William also used the fundraiser to thank the public for their response to Kate and the King's health woes.

His wife has cleared her calendar until Easter.

"It means a great deal to us all," he said.

The King has travelled to Sandringham after meeting with Prince Harry, who flew to the UK and back to California to see his father.

William did not meet with Harry during his time in London.

It has not been publicly revealed what type of cancer the King has.