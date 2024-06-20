Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

William appeared at Ascot. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William lent Kate's mother a helping hand at Ascot on Wednesday as she suffered a mishap.

Loading audio...

William travelled to the event in a carriage with Camilla - marking the first time the pair had teamed up since they led senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service back in March.

Also invited were William's parents-in-law Carole and Michael Middleton.

It is believed to have been their first appearance at major event since it was announced in March that Kate had begun chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

William with his mother-in-law. Picture: Getty

The pair laughed about the mishap afterwards. Picture: Getty

In a tender moment with his mother-in-law, William was seen offering a hand to support her after her heel got trapped in the turf.

They were then seen laughing together following the mishap before joining other guests.

William with his mother-in-law. Picture: Getty

Prince of Wales speaks to Carole Middleton and Zara Phillips. Picture: Alamy

As the royals mingled in the parade ring William appeared fascinated by a large tassel on Eugenie's wide brimmed hat and joked with his cousin and her sister Beatrice about the accessory.

Meanwhile, Zara greeted members of her family with a hug and joked and laughed.

Her husband was pictured embracing Edward and putting his arm around the Duchess of York as they chatted.

When the royal party made their way up to the royal box Beatrice and Eugenie were seen drinking the classic summer tipple Pimms.

Zara Tindall and Prince William with Princess Beatrice. Picture: Getty

Despite appearing at Trooping the Colour last weekend, Kate was not among the royals present for the races.

It comes after she revealed in a statement on Friday that she is making "good progress" in her treatment but added that she has "good days and bad days".

Charles did not attend the event either, as he was working in London and had been pictured earlier meeting the President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema at Buckingham Palace.