New photo of Princess Charlotte with family dog released for royal's birthday, as fans say she looks like the Queen

2 May 2023, 19:10 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 19:20

Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A second photo of Princess Charlotte has been published for her eighth birthday, showing the royal holding the family dog.

Posted to Instagram by her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, the photo shows Charlotte playing with Orla, a black cocker spaniel.

The Prince and Princess of Wales added the caption: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

The post has already got more than 170,000 likes and set royal fans abuzz. One said that she "looks so like the queen".

A second added: "So adorable! You can see both her parents in her face."

"Cuteness overload," a third said. "She looks so beautiful," a fourth said. "I hope [her] day was amazing."

It comes after another photo taken by Princess Charlotte's mother Kate in Windsor this weekend and shows the second the Cambridges' three children smiling toward the camera.

Read more: New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight

That followed a picture that was released last month of Charlotte's younger brother Louis, happily sat in a wheelbarrow pushed by the Princess of Wales, to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Charlotte, Louis and and elder brother George all live in Windsor's Home Park with their parents.

All three are reportedly set to take part in King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, as the family prepares for the historic occasion on Saturday.

Read more: 'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019

Read more: Father-of-three who got trapped in indoor cave at adventure park dies from his injuries

Prince George will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the event and it's expected that the children will later appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The photo of the princess was taken by mum Kate in Windsor this weekend
The photo of the princess was taken by mum Kate in Windsor this weekend. Picture: The Princess of Wales

The siblings recently appeared in a photo captured by Kate with the late Queen that was released on what would have been the former monarch's 97th birthday, which showed her smiling with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral.

It comes after Kate released a picture of Charlotte's younger brother Louis to mark his fifth birthday last month
It comes after Kate released a picture of Charlotte's younger brother Louis to mark his fifth birthday last month. Picture: PA

Kate is a keen photographer and has been known to share pictures she's taken to mark family occasions.

Kate and William in a photograph shared to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary
Kate and William in a photograph shared to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Picture: Kensington Palace

Last week she and Prince William released released another photograph of them on bicycles to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The picture, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk last year was shared with the caption "12 years" with a heart emoji.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The celebrity chef's Liverpool restaurant has been heavily criticised in a recent review.

Customer hits out at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after spending £239 on ‘disgusting’ meal experience

Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece

Greece looks to Vienna for new boost on Parthenon Sculptures

The RAF jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian plane

Moment RAF planes intercept Russian jet flying close to British airspace

Dramatic footage shows the moment a wife fled to safety as a swarm of bees moved in and stung her husband over 50 times.

Newlyweds attacked by swarm of bees in Sri Lanka as husband is stung dozens of times and wife runs for safety

The AirTag tracking device is introduced during a virtual event

Apple and Google team up to combat unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices

Chief partygate investigator Sue Gray

Sue Gray did not cooperate with investigation into Labour hiring, government reveals

Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Russian defence chief calls for wartime missile output to be doubled

Hollywood Writers Strike

Late-night shows go dark as Hollywood writers begin strike

Exclusive
Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has told Andrew Marr he believes "Charles III will be last King of Scots", as he mocked Humza Yousaf for looking like a "pet poodle" during his Coronation role.

Salmond believes Charles 'will be last king of the Scots' as he blasts 'pet poodle' Yousaf over Coronation role

Alfie Scott was allegedly murdered by his mother and her fiance

Boy, 9, 'beaten to death and held in cold bath as sinister punishment' with mother and her fiance on trial for murder

Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands

Global operation takes down dark web drug marketplace

London can expect some major road closures for the coronation, starting today.

Central London road closures commence for coronation prep – and full list of tube stations that could be closed

Law enforcement stand outside of Henryetta High School as people arrive for a vigil after Okmulgee County Sheriff reported seven people dead after a search for two missing teenage girls

Woman says daughter and three grandchildren among seven found dead in Oklahoma

Killer Jordan McSweeney (L)

Prison worker 'suspended after being caught kissing Zara Aleena's murderer at HMP Belmarsh'

Tony Awards-Nominations

Musical comedy Some Like It Hot leads Tony Award nominations

Michael and Helen Palin were married for 57 years before she passed away.

Michael Palin tells of ‘indescribable loss’ as he reveals wife has died weeks after their 57th wedding anniversary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bride Killed

US bride killed by ‘drink driver’ in golf cart crash hours after wedding

Israel Palestinians

Rockets fired towards Israel after Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike dies

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing forecast for King’s Coronation weekend

NHS workers marching in London yesterday

NHS staff in England to get 5 per cent pay rise after health unions back deal

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan riot police clash with anti-government protesters in Nairobi

The attack took place in Stockwell Park Walk on Monday

Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after 'random' fatal stabbing of woman in Brixton

Netherlands Nitrogen Pollution

EU backs Dutch government’s farm buyout plan to cut nitrogen pollution

The parents of murdered mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock (L) have paid tribute to the "happiest person" and revealed the name of their daughter's unborn child.

Parents of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock pay tribute to 'happiest person' and reveal she was expecting baby boy
It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot

Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos
Missing Teens Bodies Found Oklahoma

Seven bodies found in US house during search for missing teenagers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles

Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

The palace said the "Homage of the People" was an "invitation" for people to vocally offer their "true allegiance"

Palace row erupts over 'misunderstood' plans for people to swear allegiance to the King

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis
Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

King Charles's coronation will take place Saturday 6th May

Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit