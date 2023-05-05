'A bit like a swan...paddling on the inside': Kate reveals pre-Coronation nerves as final preparations take place

Kate surprised Royal fans waiting on The Mall.

By Kieran Kelly

Kate Middleton has revealed her nerves as final pre-Coronation preparations take place, telling royal fans she is "calm on the outside" but "paddling on the inside".

Kate delighted a number of royal fans waiting on The Mall by posing for a series of selfies with just hours to go until the Coronation.

Prince William and Kate were also joined by King Charles, who greeted swathes of well-wishers who lined up along the Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to one royal wellwisher, Kate gave an update on how her children are getting ready for the big day.

"They're really well, thank you," she said. "Excited, a bit nervous with a big day ahead."

As for her and William, the Princess of Wales added: "All good. Hopefully a bit like a swan, relatively calm on the outside and paddling on the inside."



Kate Middleton meets royal fans on The Mall.

Speaking to fans lined up on The Mall, William told one woman from Minnesota: "Hopefully it will be nice weather tomorrow, that’s the main thing.

"You’re very welcome guys, have a lovely weekend.

"The Princess of Wales told well-wishers the 12 years since her wedding had "gone by in such a flash".

"It’s really exciting. Everyone’s come from so far and wide to be part of this moment."



Earlier today, Kate joined Buckingham Palace lunch for VIPs today, which included working royals and government officials.

It was the second time in two days that the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans eagerly anticipating this weekend's Coronation.

Hundreds of people gathered behind barriers outside the Dog and the Duck with a heavy police presence as royal fans waited to get a glimpse of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to visit the pub to see how they are preparing ahead of the Coronation on Saturday and and greeted the hundreds that had gathered before going into the pub.

According to Dog and Duck manager Chris Watts, both Kate and William had a pint of cider.