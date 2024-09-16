Prisoner murdered fellow inmate with toilet lid and hid body under furniture before going back to bed

Prisoner murders fellow inmate with toilet seat - before hiding body with furniture and going back to bed. Picture: Alamy / Kent Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A prisoner at HMP Maidstone has been found guilty of murder, after fatally wounding a fellow inmate with toilet lid before hiding his lifeless body beneath furniture and blankets.

Sasan Rabat, 26, was sitting upright in bed when prison officers entered his cell on December 9, 2021 to find a mound of towels and furniture.

The items - including a broken chair, locker and toilet lid, were piled in the corner of Robat's cell in the Kent prison.

Once removed, alongside a number of towels and blankets, officers revealed the lifeless body of Stefan Adi.

Medical professionals pronounced the inmate dead at the scene.

Adi, 24, was found to have suffered multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to this throat, which prosecutors said were inflicted by the toilet lid found in Rabat's cell.

Sasan Rabat was found sitting on his bed in the cell, having concealed the body of his fellow inmate. Picture: Kent

HMP Maidstone, a Category C prison, is tasked with the training and resettlement of prisoners before being released into the community.

Rabat was immediately arrested but claimed in police interviews that he was simply acting in self-defence.

The prisoner alleged that Mr Adi had entered his cell and threatened him with a razor blade.

Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, Rabat was found guilty of murder.

The inmate had admitted to the killing of Mr Adi before trial, but argued a defence of diminished responsibility.

However, a jury unanimously found him guilty on the charge of murder.

Detective Inspector Ross Gurden said: "The brutality and violence used in this attack was almost indescribable.

"Rabat beat his victim with such ferocity that he would have stood no chance of surviving.

"Rabat has not shown a glimmer of remorse for his horrific actions and our thoughts remain with Mr Adi’s family as they continue to come to terms with their loss."

Rabat will be sentenced at the same court, at a later date to be confirmed.