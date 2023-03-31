Manhunt after violent prisoner let out of London jail by accident

The inmate was released accidentally. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A manhunt for a 20-year-old prisoner who has wrongly been released from prison is under way.

Rayon Newby, from east London, was let out of jail in error on March 17.

He was released from HMP Thameside, a category B prison in south east London, where he was serving a sentence for assaults, harassment and burglary.

The 20-year-old has links to Tower Hamlets and Ilford.

He is black, about 5ft 10ins, of heavy build and has pierced left ear.

The Met said people should not approach Newby, who has a London accent.

The force added: "Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3195/30Mar.

"To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."