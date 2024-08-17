Private funeral for Southport knife attack victim Bebe King to be held as heroic dance teacher readmitted to hospital

A private funeral is set to be held on Saturday morning for Bebe King. Picture: Alamy & family handout

By Will Conroy

A private funeral is set to be held on Saturday morning for Bebe King, who was the youngest of the three girls killed in the Southport knife attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The six-year-old was killed along with Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on 29 July.

The family has asked for privacy during the ceremony that will be held in Southport but has encouraged people to light a candle in her memory at 11:00 BST.

The attack resulted in 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana being charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

Bebe’s parents, Lauren and Ben King, have described their daughter as a "sweet, kind, and spirited girl" who was "full of joy, light and love".

Bebe’s parents, Lauren and Ben King, have described their daughter as a "sweet, kind, and spirited girl". Picture: Family handout

The family say Bebe’s nine-year-old sister Genie, who witnessed the attack but managed to escape, has shown "incredible strength and courage".

They added: "Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

Mr and Mrs King also thanked members of the emergency services and the wider community for their support, which had "deeply touched our hearts".

Read more: Two 12-year-olds become youngest to be charged over riots after Southport stabbings

Read more: Heroic dance teacher who shielded children in Southport stabbing readmitted to hospital

Alice da Silva Agiuar’s funeral took place in Southport last Sunday.

This comes after the heroic dance teacher who risked her life to shield children during the attack was readmitted to hospital.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching at the children's dance class when the attack took place, receiving serious stab wounds during the horrific attack.

The heroic dance teacher who risked her life to shield children during the attack has been readmitted to hospital. Picture: Facebook

The former primary school teacher and yoga instructor's injuries left her in a critical condition in hospital, where she underwent life-saving surgery.

Friends of the dance teacher revealed earlier in the month that the teacher had been released from hospital but faced a lengthy recovery.

Now, it's been revealed that the teacher has been readmitted to hospital.