Breaking News

Rishi's final offer on public sector pay: Teachers and junior doctors to get 6% more to stave off strikes

13 July 2023, 12:33 | Updated: 13 July 2023, 13:50

Millions of public sector workers will get a pay rise, the government has announced
Millions of public sector workers will get a pay rise, the government has announced. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Millions of UK public sector workers, including teachers, doctors and police will get pay rises of 6% or more.

It comes after Rishi Sunak accepted recommendations of independent pay review bodies. Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s offer is final, there will be no more talks on pay. No amount of strikes will change this decision.”

He said an 'exercise' had been going on for some time aimed at minimising the impact to services.

"The Chancellor and I and the Chief Secretary have engaged in an exercise with departments for a while... We've been taking the time to go through everyone's budgets to make sure that there are areas that, where we can find reprioritisation from, where we may be not spending as much as we had anticipated, that we can shift over to public sector pay without impacting frontline service delivery."

Read more: How much is everyone going to get?

Teachers will be given a 6.5% rise and junior doctors will receive 6%.

Police and prison officers are expected to receive rises of 6% while armed forces personnel will receive 5-6%.

The Government's decision to rule out extra borrowing to fund the pay increases could leave departments forced to find £3 billion from existing budgets.

Ministers expect striking public sector workers to call off industrial action and go back to work in the coming days.

The pay increases:

  • Police - 7%
  • NHS - 6%
  • Junior doctors - 6%
  • Prison officers - 7%
  • Armed Forces - 5%
  • Teachers - 6.5%

The pay announcement caused four teaching unions to push for strikes to be called off. The ASCL, NAHT, NASUWT, and NEW have been asked to put the new deal to members with a recommendation to accept the significant raise in pay.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'can't hand over Covid WhatsApp messages because he has forgotten old iPhone password'

Read more: Hollywood actors to strike alongside writers for first time in 60 years - forcing UK Oppenheimer premiere to reschedule

Striking National Health Service (NHS) junior doctors rally outside University College Hospital demanding better pay and conditions
Striking National Health Service (NHS) junior doctors rally outside University College Hospital demanding better pay and conditions. Picture: Alamy

“The deal will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with the government,” a joint statement from Rishi Sunak and the unions said.

Treasury minister John Glen said the Government is taking steps to "deliver sound money while providing a fair pay deal to public sector workers".

He told MPs: "Today I can announce that the Government has accepted the headline recommendations of the independent pay review bodies in full.

"We are doing this whilst abiding by sound money which, as the Chancellor said at Mansion House on Monday this week, is our number one focus."

Mr Glen added that the Government will do "everything we can to tackle inflation", telling MPs: "That means we must take responsible decisions on the public finances, including public sector pay because more borrowing is itself inflationary.

"According to recent IMF estimates, advanced economies which increased public expenditure by one percentage point - which would mean £25 billion for the UK - saw inflation rise by half a percentage point.

"Yet our decision is responsible because, unlike some unsustainable demands, we have delivered awards that don't further fuel inflation and make the inflationary environment worse.

"We said we would accept the outcome of the public pay review bodies and that is exactly what we will do, and we will do so because we are proud of our world-class public servants and owe them a debt of gratitude for their service through the last few years, including through the pandemic."

Earlier, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government would take "difficult but responsible" decisions on public sector pay.

He told MPs that "it is important to deliver on the Prime Minister's priority to get debt falling and to control borrowing to avoid adding inflationary pressures and risk prolonging higher inflation".

"That means taking difficult but responsible decisions on the public finances, including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary," Mr Hunt said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man looks at a swollen Beas River following heavy rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, India

More than 100 people dead amid record monsoon rains in northern India

Major General Ivan Popov has been dismissed

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

Dame Helen Mirren

Mirren visits Jerusalem for new film Golda and says she is inspired by protests

Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs England footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
Bob Iger

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract for two more years

Scientists may have found organic matter of 'biotic' origin on the red planet.

Life on Mars? ‘Diverse organic matter’ found on Mars may be ‘result of life on the planet’, experts say

The drawing is 21.3 metres long - a new world record

Katie Price's son Harvey sets Guinness World Record for longest drawing of a train

A damaged apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine

Buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

Legislators push each other as a brawl breaks out in Kosovo’s parliament in Pristina

Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament during PM’s speech

Rishi Sunak has urged unions to accept the offer, saying no more offers will be made

Rishi Sunak agrees to give millions of public sector workers pay rise - but how much has everyone been offered?

Google Bard AI chatbot technology

Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more languages

Sultan al-Jaber

Climate talks chief says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’

Kevin Spacey arriving at court on Thursday

'I'm a big flirt': Kevin Spacey insists he touched alleged victim in 'romantic' way during evidence at sex assault trial

Smoke rises from the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2022

Man accused of terrorism over parliament fire says he ‘burned it intentionally’

The London Oppenheimer premiere has been pulled back by an hour as it could clash with the beginning of the strike

Hollywood actors to strike alongside writers for first time in 60 years - forcing UK Oppenheimer premiere to reschedule

Johnson can't remember his old iPhone passcode

Boris Johnson 'can't hand over Covid WhatsApp messages because he has forgotten old iPhone password'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers stand around activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany

Flights cancelled as climate activists target two German airports

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong has died aged 60

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60 after long illness

Emile went missing on Saturday and a major search has been ongoing for several days

Search for Emile to end: French police to stop hunting for boy missing from ‘cursed’ hamlet but will 'evaluate evidence'
Heavy rain and strong winds are on the way this weekend

Parts of Britain set to be battered by 50mph winds this weekend as Met Office issues double weather warning
YouTube account AiTelly detailed the unnerving implosion which occurred last month - showing how and why Titan collapsed in on itself due to immense underwater pressure

Titan's final moments: Viral video shows how the tourist sub imploded killing five people on way to see the Titanic
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 ICBM, at an undisclosed location in North Korea

Kim vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear capability after observing ICBM launch

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says
Dele Alli has been backed by fellow players

England star Dele Alli reveals he was sexually abused aged six and 'sent to Africa' in emotional interview
Inside Britain’s new large-scale asylum camp

First small boat migrants arrive at former RAF base - look inside the camp set to house 1,700 people by autumn
Junior doctors have gone on strike

Junior doctors kick off summer of strikes with five days of action in biggest walkout in NHS history

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit