Putin is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells world leaders in Switzerland

Putin is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells world in Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Rishi Sunak has told world leaders in Switzerland that Russia is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tory leader met with 100 delegates from around the world as part of the peace summit on Saturday.

Mr Sunak highlighting that aggression “cannot and will not prevail" as he addressed around 50 international world leaders.

As part of the gathering, taking place at the Burgenstock resort, overlooking Lake Lucerne, the PM addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine head on.

“I recall my first visit to Kyiv where I saw the explosive devices that departing Russian soldiers had placed in children’s toys and footballs," Sunak told leaders.

The visit saw the PM take a break from the campaign trail ahead of the upcoming General Election.

We will protect the right of all nations to determine their own future.



This weekend the Prime Minister is in Switzerland, alongside more than 50 heads of state, for the first leader-level peace summit for Ukraine.



We stand united in securing lasting and just peace for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/k7yIKihywb — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 15, 2024

“There can be no justification for that." the PM continued, adding: “There can be no justification for escalating nuclear rhetoric."

“There can be no justification for disrupting food supplies to tens of millions of vulnerable people.”

Read more: Keir Starmer promises no capital gains tax on sales of homes

Read more: Labour's deputy leader tells LBC she condemns 'intimidation' of Rosie Duffield

“Putin has no interest in genuine peace,” he explained.

Sunak's attendance followed an appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London earlier in the day.

It follows widespread criticism of the PM following his decision to return to the UK following D-Day celebrations.

Sunak's attendance followed an appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London earlier in the day. Picture: Alamy

“He has launched a sustained diplomatic campaign against this very summit, ordering countries to stay away," Mr Sunak continued as part of his speech.

He added: “Why does Russia feel that they are so threatened by a summit discussing the basic principles of territorial integrity, food security and nuclear safety?”

It comes as David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is "trying to destroy the Conservative party by standing for Reform," as election campaigning continues with less than three weeks to go before polling day.