Vladimir Putin stripped of international judo role for bloody Ukraine invasion

27 February 2022, 13:03

Putin has been suspended as honorary president in judo's worldwide governing body
Putin has been suspended as honorary president in judo's worldwide governing body. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Judo lover Vladimir Putin has been suspended as president of the sport's worldwide governing body.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian president is facing isolation after launching a bloody invasion of Ukraine, which has seen him get slapped with Western sanctions.

The world of sport is starting to turns its back on Russia, too.

Blackbelt Putin, a keen practitioner of judo, has now been suspended from his figurehead role at the International Judo Federation.

Putin has written a book on the sport, "Judo: History, Theory, Practice".

Read more: We'll cut Russia's economy off 'at the knees' and oligarchs won't stop us, Liz Truss vows

A statement on the federation's website said: "In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation."

It also cancelled a "Grand Slam" due to take place in May in Kazan, Russia, in May.

Read more: Ukraine calls on foreigners to join 'international legion' and fight Russian invasion

Russia has already been stripped of the Champions League final, the biggest event in club football.

It was also due to take place in May, but European football's governing body, UEFA, confirmed it had moved the final from St Petersburg to Paris.

The Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix has also been cancelled after motorsport bosses said the Sochi event would be impossible to hold. That had been due to take place in September.

Read more: Russia 'failed to make progress it wanted and is trying to cover up invasion's toll'

Read more: Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

More importantly, Putin's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the imposition of serious new sanctions.

Western leaders, who have been sanctioning Russian banks and oligarchs close to Putin, have now agreed to cut some financial institutions off from SWIFT, the international transactions system.

Ukraine, which has said 200 people have been killed at 1,000 were injured, has claimed 4,300 Russians have lost their lives invading. The figures have not been independently verified.

The British Ministry of Defence believes it is likely Russia has suffered "heavy" casualties and that its progress has been slower than it would have expected.

On Sunday, Russian troops were attempting to encircle Kyiv, possibly with the goal of overthrowing the democratically elected government.

Fighting in Kharkiv, in the east of the country, saw Russians enter the city but by midday on Saturday UK time the Ukrainians said they had fought them out.

Moscow's forces have made gains in the south, along the coast, but the Ukrainian military continues to put up a fierce resistance.

Kyiv has said it has established an "international legion" for foreigners who want to arrive and help repulse the invaders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss said the West is cutting the Russian economy off "at the knees"

We'll cut Russia's economy off 'at the knees' and oligarchs won't stop us, Liz Truss vows

Liz Truss has supported Brits who want to go fight Russia

Liz Truss backs Brits who want to fight Russia in Ukraine's 'international legion'

Russia has not made the progress it wanted, the UK Ministry of Defence says

Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent force on alert despite Ukraine agreeing to talks

EU Commission President Ursula von der Lyon has announced the EU, UK and US have all committed to cutting off several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network.

Western allies cut Russia out of SWIFT banking system amid Ukraine invasion

The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following advice from the Foreign Secretary Lis Truss.

Queen postpones diplomatic reception on Govt advice as war rages in Ukraine

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea".

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are both from Ukraine, were seen embracing during the warm-up of the game at Goodison Park earlier today.

Ukraine duo share emotional pre-match embrace ahead of Everton vs Man City

President Putin has sent troops to invade Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

Julie joined thousands of protesters to support Ukraine

'Putin go home': Thousands unite in London against Russia's invasion

Russia's casualties are higher than Putin expected, the MoD says

Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

BA cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow

British Airways cancellations: How to claim refunds after technical glitch

Residents have been forced to seek shelter in the metro

Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kyiv

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said

'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

The Ukrainian president has warned Russia will storm Kyiv tonight after a day of explosions and missile attacks rocked the capital and left people hiding in bomb shelters

'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new scheme to help keep women and girls safe in London

Met invites women on 'walk and talk' patrols to tackle gender-based violence

Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Ukrainian troops

Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette near an armoured vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert

A man holds a poster which reads 'No war' as people lay flowers near where Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down in Moscow, Russia

Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin

Security fencing around the Capitol in Washington

Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden’s State of the Union speech
Indonesia Earthquake

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 11

A Polish woman hugs a Polish volunteer waiting to cross the border to go and fight against Russian forces at Medyka border crossing in Medyka, Poland

Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion

Olaf Scholz

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund

Ukraine Invasion

Ukraine rejects Belarus as venue for talks as Russian troops enter Kharkiv
Missile blasts off

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea off east coast
Ukrainian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing

Russia unleashes wave of attacks on Ukraine’s fuel facilities and airfields
A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine holds her baby as she sits in a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania,

‘Environmental catastrophe’ feared as Russia targets Ukraine’s fuel facilities

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says
'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns

'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match
NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns

NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns
'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police