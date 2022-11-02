Putin 'would be crazy' to use nukes in Ukraine, says Boris amid claims tyrant has Parkinson's and cancer

Boris Johnson believes Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons
Boris Johnson believes Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons. Picture: Alamy

Vladimir Putin "would be crazy" to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said amid claims the tyrant has Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer.

The Russian leader has overseen massive nuclear exercises in Russia as he keeps up the sabre rattling over his atomic forces.

But Mr Johnson said he did not believe the tyrant would go as far as to use them.

"I don't think he will, he'd be crazy to do so," he told Sky.

He said it would mean Putin "would immediately tender Russia's resignation from the club of civilised nations", adding that it will be a "total disaster" for the country.

It comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding Mr Putin's health.

Leaked Kremlin spy documents reveal he is suffering from both Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer, according to the Sun.

Read more: 'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

Read more: Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'

They said there are also rumours he now has prostate cancer.

"I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing," the Russian security services insider claimed in an email.

"This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.

"Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses.

"In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer."

Kremlin officials have always denied there are issues with the president's health, despite it being subject to much scrutiny.

The leader has previously been pictured looking hunched and bloated amid the reports he is being treated for advanced cancer, causing him to experience 'roid rage' - steroid side effects of the treatment.

His "thinness and persistent cough" could be viewed by the most powerful in his country as a sign his health is "rapidly deteriorating", the Telegram channel General SVR most recently said.

The channel has long published information about Putin's health, claiming it has sources in the Kremlin.

