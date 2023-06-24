Breaking News

Furious Vladimir Putin calls Wagner rebellion a 'stab in the back' as he accuses mercenary leader of treason

A furious Putin denounced the rebellion. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Vladimir Putin branded the Wagner rebellion a "stab in the back" in a televised address early on Saturday.

Visibly angry, he said the mercenaries had "betrayed Russia and will answer for it" as he pledged a harsh response.

The Russian president said anti-terror measures were in place and urged fighters not to take part in what has been described as a coup.

It comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, launched an insurrection with his mercenaries and apparently took parts of the southern city of Rostov, which serves as a regional HQ for the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said: "This is a criminal adventuristic campaign. It's equivalent to armed mutiny.

"We will defend ourselves and repel this move. We are fighting for the life and security of our citizens and our territory.

"It’s a question of Russia's millennial history. Everything has to be done to put this danger to rest.

"It's an attempt to subvert us from inside. This is treason in the face of those who are fighting on the front.

"This is a stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia."

Footage shows Wagner fighters - a group of mercenaries that have fought in Ukraine and deployed around the world on behalf of Russia - across Rostov.

Video has emerged of Prigozhin speaking with deputy defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Vladimir Alekseev, the deputy head of Russia's military intelligence, after entering the regional HQ. It is unclear when the footage was shot.

